Abu Dhabi, UAE – Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) and Advanced Military Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Center (AMMROC) have announced a landmark contract agreement with Pannesma Company Limited, a distinguished subsidiary of Atheeb Holding Group during IDEX 2025. The agreement is set to strengthen collaboration in advanced aircraft maintenance, upgrades, and overhaul services bolstering the commitment of all parties to long-term industry growth.



Bringing together the expertise of three industry leaders provides operators in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) with access to world-class MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facilities as well as the comprehensive development of tailored programs for both rotary and fixed-wing aircraft to optimize cost efficiency and operational readiness.



Beyond the impact on aviation operations, this partnership emphasizes the strong ties and trust that lay between KSA and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and further reinforces the shared vision of cooperation between both nations.

Mahmood Alhay Alhameli, Chief Executive Officer at GAL, commented, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Pannesma, leveraging our legacy of maintenance expertise in the UAE to be able to provide similar services for customers in Saudi Arabia. This agreement marks a milestone as our first partnership servicing KSA and underscores the impact that cooperation like this has on enhancing regional defense capabilities and establishing the Middle East as a center of aerospace excellence.”



Jassim Al Marzooqi, CEO of AMMROC, commented: "AMMROC's alliance with GAL and Pannesma marks a new phase in advancing aerospace maintenance and overhaul capabilities across the region. By leveraging our combined expertise, cutting-edge technologies, and state-of-the-art facilities, we are setting new benchmarks for operational efficiency, innovation, and mission readiness. This collaboration reinforces our shared commitment to excellence and aligns with our vision of building a modern, resilient defense industry in the region, further solidifying our position as a leading international hub."



MG (Ret) Saad O. Albaiz, CEO for Atheeb Group and Pannesma, excited about the implementation of this agreement stating: “When strong teams such as Pannesma, GAL and AMMROC form strategic partnerships, it consistently spurs innovation, increases productivity and plays a pivotal role in achieving better readiness rates, greater efficiency and cost effectiveness for our customers. The positive impact that this partnership creates, develops a conduit for a stream of innovative advancements and will usher in a new era of cutting-edge aviation technologies for the Middle East.”

This strategic alliance also serves in advancing the technological and operational capabilities within the region, further establishing a new benchmark for delivering excellence in the defense and aerospace sector.

-Ends-

About GAL

Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) is a leading provider of integrated aerospace and defense services, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Established in 2007 and 100% UAE-owned, GAL is the core service provider for the UAE Ministry of Defense and hold several maintenance and service contracts across the region. With a team of over 5,000 employees from 71 nationalities, GAL offers a wide range of military-specific support services including maintenance, overhaul, and inspections to ensure the operator’s assets are at peak mission readiness.

For more information, visit www.gal.ae Follow GAL on social media: Instagram | X | LinkedIn

About AMMROC

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Al Ain at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, UAE, AMMROC is a premier provider of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services for military and commercial aviation. As the region’s only authorized Lockheed Martin C-130 Service Center and a Sikorsky-authorized UH-60 Black Hawk Blades MRO, AMMROC delivers unmatched capabilities, including comprehensive Black Hawk airframe and component services.

With one of the largest MRO hangar capacities in the region, including a state-of-the-art widebody paint hangar, AMMROC sets the standard for innovative, world-class aviation maintenance solutions.

For more information, please contact:

GAL Comms Team Communications@gal.ae

Seven Media Team gal@sevenmedia.ae