Fury Energy Drink is proud to announce a three-year partnership with Zamalek Sporting Club, becoming the club’s Official Energy Drink Partner.

This collaboration marks a significant step for Fury as it continues to expand its presence in Egyptian football, aligning with one of the most iconic and successful clubs in the region.

As part of the agreement, Fury Energy branding will be featured on the team’s sleeve kits, alongside strong visibility across stadium LED boards during matchdays. The partnership will also include a series of fan-focused activations and experiences across all Zamalek home games, bringing the brand closer to millions of passionate supporters.

Fury Energy Drink delivers premium taste at an affordable price, designed to fuel a new generation with unstoppable energy. Fury Energy drink is the fuel for those who hustle everyday, who need an edge to thrive and enjoy an active lifestyle. This mindset strongly resonates with Zamalek’s identity and its loyal fanbase, known for their passion, resilience, and winning mentality.

Ben Ashlin, VP Brands and Fury Energy, said: “We are proud and excited to announce this partnership between Fury Energy Drink and Zamalek Sporting Club. With one of the most passionate fan bases in football, we look forward to engaging fans with rewarding experiences and connecting with millions of fans across Egypt.”

Hany Shokry, President of Zamalek Sporting Club, added: “We are pleased to welcome Fury Energy Drink as our Official Energy Drink Partner. This collaboration brings new opportunities to engage with our fans.

We are confident this will be a successful journey for both parties.”

Through this partnership, Fury aims to build deeper connections with football fans across Egypt, delivering unforgettable experiences both inside the stadium and beyond.