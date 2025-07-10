stc group reduced Scope 1 emissions by 3.6%, Scope 3 emissions by 14.6%, and energy intensity by 9.8%, marking clear progress on its environmental ambitions.

The group strengthened local and global talent, maintaining a 90% Saudi nationalization rate alongside representation from 61 nationalities in the workforce.

In 2024, 96% of stc’s procurement was local, supporting sustainable growth of the Saudi economy and digital transformation

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc group, a leading digital enabler, published its annual Sustainability Report, showcasing progress across the group’s environmental, social, and governance priorities from 2024.

The achievements show the group’s continued evolution as a future-focused, responsible business delivering on its sustainability goals across its operations, outlined in three distinct pillars: Environmental Performance & Climate; Development of Human Capital Through Digital Innovation; and Strong Governance & Ethical Excellence.

Environmental Performance and Climate

stc group’s 2024 environmental performance and climate initiatives were anchored around actions to reduce emissions, optimize energy use, and scale circularity programs. This included energy efficient technologies, AI-enabled systems, and smarter energy management, which supported operational efficiencies that resulted in;

A reduction by 3.6% in Scope 1 emissions

A reduction by 14.6% in Scope 3 emissions

9.8 % decrease in energy intensity

A continued priority for stc in 2024 was reducing waste, including e-waste, which accounts for a growing percentage of global waste annually. stc group’s e-waste initiatives saw success in two scaled initiatives this year:

The end-of-life asset recycling program, which recovers and processes outdated digital devices and network equipment, collected 4,236 tons of waste, with 48% reused and 40% recycled

The trade-in program, which allows customers to exchange used digital devices for renewed ones, refurbished 52,818 devices at a 97% resale rate

Development of Human Capital through Digital Innovation

stc group continued to invest in people – within stc and across our communities – as part of its focus on building a future-ready, digitally empowered workforce. stc made significant strides in its human capital investments in 2024, including:

stc Academy delivered 476,675 hours of training to over 33,000 participants, including stc group’s employees who received an average of 22 hours each

Continuing a balanced talent model, combining 90% nationalization in the Kingdom with representation from 61 nationalities across the group’s broader operations

Women continue to find opportunities to grow at stc, now comprising 15.8% of the stc workforce, holding 18 % of Board seats, and accounting for 31% of new hires

stc group’s SmartTruck Initiative, a mobile digital classroom, imparted digital skills to over 9000 elderly citizens in underserved communities, helping narrow the digital divide across the Kingdom

An expanded fiber network system ensuring world-class connectivity for 3.6 million households in 2024

Strong Governance and Ethical Excellence

stc group continued to strengthen its governance frameworks, reinforcing a local-first approach alongside robust cybersecurity protocols. This commitment was demonstrated through several measures:

100% compliance with mandatory integrity training

Directing 96% of procurement spending to local suppliers

Zero data security breaches and zero incidents involving customers’ personally identifiable information (PII)

The 2024 Report reinforces how sustainability is embedded in stc group’s digital-first ethos. Beyond reducing environmental impact, the group is focused on building a society that trusts in its world-class connectivity for its reliability, its integrity, and its sustainable growth.

About stc group

stc group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.