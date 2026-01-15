Dubai – Recognised for his contribution to agency performance and creative effectiveness, Nick Salter has been promoted to Regional Head of Strategy at FP7 McCANN MENAT. The move follows 18 months of accelerated momentum in transforming the agency’s strategic output and commercial impact for some of the region’s most iconic brands.

Since joining, Nick has helped accelerate long-term client growth, scale integrated strategic solutions across key accounts and embed a sharper focus on commercial and creative effectiveness across markets and help reclaim Most Effective Agency and Network of the Year on the MENA Effie rankings. In 2025, the agency also achieved its strongest Cannes performance in over a decade, with Puck’s Recipe for Change earning global recognition and contributing to the region’s rising creative reputation.

He has led strategy on award winning work including Recipe for Change, while also shaping enduring brand platforms for Nestlé, Mastercard, Arla, Kinder, Heinz and more - helping clients drive sustained business growth across categories including FMCG, tech, finance, and consumer goods. His strategic leadership has extended across regional markets, supporting the development of locally relevant, commercially effective campaigns that have strengthened client performance and consistency across MENAT.

“Nick has been instrumental in evolving our strategy function into a regional growth engine - one that drives measurable outcomes for our clients and helps scale creative and commercial effectiveness across markets. His ability to connect insight with action, and creativity with business results, has strengthened our partnerships and set new benchmarks across the board. This promotion reflects not just the success he’s delivered in the UAE, but our confidence in his ability to elevate our strategic impact regionally.” says Tarek Miknas, CEO of FP7 McCANN.

In his new role as Regional Head of Strategy, Nick will set strategic direction across MENAT: building capability, accelerating new business, strengthening client outcomes, and spearheading region-wide strategic consistency that elevates creative and commercial performance across all client partnerships.

His remit includes scaling proprietary methodologies including McCANN’s Truth to Impact global platform, deepening cross-market collaboration, and positioning FP7 McCANN as the region’s most effective and future-ready agency.

Building on his UAE foundation, Nick will strengthen ties across the regional network and with McCANN globally. He has already played a key role in elevating alignment and knowledge sharing and will continue to champion the growth of the strategy discipline across markets.

“I’m proud of what we’ve built with our clients in Dubai: strong strategic partnerships that give us the trust to push creativity and make work that delivers commercial impact. Stepping into this regional role is about scaling that momentum and doubling down at a network level on the bet that the best strategic and creative leaps in the Middle East come from FP7 McCANN MENAT. We have the talent and momentum to keep setting new creative benchmarks and we intend to keep raising the bar with strategy as the tip of the spear. I’m excited to focus on connecting our teams, sharpening our product, and having a huge amount of fun along the way while doing it.” says Nick Salter, Regional Head of Strategy, FP7 McCANN MENAT.

About FP7 McCANN

Established in Beirut in 1968, FP7 McCANN is a full-service creative agency, with connected marketing solutions across advertising, digital, social and production. As one of the largest regional networks, FP7McCann has 14 offices across 14 countries. The agency network has been consistently recognized for its standout creativity, effectiveness, and culture; recent highlights include being the no 1 agency in the UAE according to Cannes Global Ranking Report 2025, no. 1 most awarded agency in MENAT at Cannes Lions 2023, no. 1 MENAT agency at NY Festivals and the Webby Awards 2023, Agency of the Year at the MENA Effie Awards for nine consecutive years, receiving the prestigious Great Place To Work accolade in 2023, 2024 and 2025 and recognised as Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies 2025.

FP7McCann is part of McCann Worldgroup, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies. FP7McCann is also a flagship agency of the MCN (Middle East Communications Network) group.

