UAE — Sarwa, one of the GCC’s most-recognised investment and personal finance platforms, has crossed USD 1bn in client assets, becoming the first UAE-founded FinTech platform to reach this milestone.

Having been selected to participate in the UAE’s inaugural FinTech accelerator programme based in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in 2017, Sarwa subsequently became the first to graduate from the DFSA’s regulatory sandbox and received backing from the DIFC FinTech Fund. Sarwa, was an early mover shaping the region’s FinTech sector and DIFC has since grown into one of the world’s top five hubs for the industry. The trajectory points to the role financial centres play in enabling the development of region’s finance sector.

This milestone signals resilience for the UAE's economic infrastructure and as a reflection of a more financially engaged population. Sarwa’s USD 1bn mark underscores the ways retail investors in the UAE are actively shaping the next phase of growth in the region’s financial ecosystem.

“When we started, many said retail investing would not work in MENA. They thought investors here were different. Crossing USD 1bn in client assets proves otherwise. The demand was always there. What was missing was trust, access, and a simple product built by a great team. Retail investors in this region were underserved. Now, we see not just participation, but a community forming. Investors are building portfolios with performance once thought possible only for institutions,” said Mark Chahwan, Group CEO and Co-founder of Sarwa.

“This achievement belongs to our clients. It's their money, their portfolios, their growth. The speed at which we’ve reached this point shows how quickly momentum builds once people start investing,” added Jad Sayegh, Co-founder and CTO.

Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer of the DIFC Innovation Hub commented: “DIFC has always been committed to creating an environment where FinTech innovators like Sarwa can thrive. As an early participant in our DIFC FinTech Hive Accelerator, Sarwa benefited from a platform designed to accelerate growth, alongside the DFSA’s regulatory sandbox and support from the DIFC FinTech Fund. Reaching USD 1bn in client assets reflects Sarwa’s strong strategy and the fundamentals of DIFC as one of the world’s top five hubs for FinTech, which enables startups to scale across the UAE and region. We are proud to support their journey as they continue to shape the future of investing.”

The GCC FinTech sector continues to expand at pace, projected to grow at a 15 per cent compound annual growth rate through 2030. Given the acceleration of digital adoption and the shifts in investor behaviour, Sarwa is well positioned at the intersection between retail demand and institutional-grade infrastructure.

Over the past decade, the DIFC and the UAE has built one of the most advanced FinTech environments globally. Financial centres have demonstrably created the regulatory and operational frameworks needed for start-ups to scale into regional leaders. Sarwa’s growth is a direct outcome of this ecosystem, moving from an early-stage startup to now over $1 billion in client assets.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation firms, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region’s deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq.ft. allocated to future technologies including the world’s largest Innovation Hub and world’s first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including a first-of-its-kind art pavilion.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

Burson

DIFC@bursonglobal.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications

rasha.mezher@difc.ae