Holm Developments has become the most active residential developer in Al Satwa in early 2026, with around 22% of total transactions in the district, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD) data.

Between January and April 2026, Al Satwa recorded 658 residential transactions worth AED 1.11 billion, showing consistent demand for homes in this central location. Holm Developments made up 144 of these transactions, placing the company first by volume during the period.

The data highlights strong demand for centrally located housing. According to DLD data, off-plan transactions made up 93.35% of total activity, above the Dubai average. Studios and one-bedroom units made up 87.1% of all transactions, with most sales in the AED 1 million to AED 2 million range.

The trend points to demand from working professionals and long-term investors who prefer accessible locations, practical layouts, and steady rental returns.

Holm Developments’ performance in the district has been driven by Holm One, its first residential project in Al Satwa. The development recorded 133 transactions worth around AED 346 million, making it one of the top-performing projects in the area.

The project focuses on efficient planning and functional layouts suited to urban living.

Linea by Holm has also started contributing to transaction activity, with early sales indicating continued demand for mid-rise residential developments in central Dubai.

Sergey Avayan, CEO of Holm Developments, said:

“Al Satwa shows how buyers are thinking today. People want locations that make daily life easier and remain relevant over time. We focus on selecting the right locations, planning properly, and delivering consistently.”

Holm Developments operates through a structured development model based on land ownership, planned execution, and controlled project releases. The company focuses on established urban locations and aligns its developments with current market demand, supporting steady sales and long-term value.