Riyadh: Halal Products Development Company (HPDC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and MBRF, a global multi-protein food company and one of the world’s largest producers of halal food, have announced the successful financial closing of the “Sadia Halal” transaction. This milestone marks a pivotal step in the development of one of the largest global multi-protein companies within the halal food sector, and one of the world’s largest halal food businesses.

The “Sadia Halal” transaction is valued at approximately SAR 8 billion (around USD 2.07 billion) and includes the acquisition of an integrated operational platform comprising manufacturing facilities, distribution centers, and logistics assets owned by MBRF across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, and the Sultanate of Oman. It also includes direct export operations of poultry, beef, and processed halal food products to markets across the Middle East and North Africa.

The launch of “Sadia Halal” reflects a shared ambition to build a leading global halal food platform from Saudi Arabia, further strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for halal food production, innovation, and trade. This partnership also underscores Saudi Arabia’s attractiveness as a key destination for strategic investment and industrial expansion on an international scale.

Marquinhos Molina, Chairman of Sadia Halal and CEO of MBRF in Saudi Arabia, said: “The completion of the financial closing of ‘Sadia Halal’ marks a significant milestone in our long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia and the region. In partnership with HPDC, we are building a company grounded in quality, scale, and trust, capable of serving multiple markets, strengthening supply chains, and contributing meaningfully to the Kingdom’s economic transformation journey.”

Fahad bin Suliman Alnuhait, CEO of Halal Products Development Company (HPDC), said: “‘Sadia Halal’ reflects the strength of the halal food sector in Saudi Arabia and supports reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a global hub serving local, regional, and international markets. Through the integration of industrial capabilities, market access, and a long-term vision, ‘Sadia Halal’ will contribute to strengthening and diversifying supply chains while further solidifying Saudi Arabia’s leadership in the global halal food industry.”

“Sadia Halal” is well-positioned to unlock new growth opportunities and expand across multiple markets, leveraging MBRF’s deep international expertise, its extensive portfolio of trusted brands, and its established operational footprint, alongside HPDC’s strategic vision and targeted investments to develop the halal ecosystem across the Kingdom, the region, and globally.

As part of the transaction, HPDC confirmed its commitment to holding a stake of no less than 20% in “Sadia Halal,” compared to 10% previously, with the option to increase this stake to up to 40% ahead of the anticipated initial public offering (IPO). “Sadia Halal” has already initiated the necessary steps and procedures for a potential listing on the Saudi main market, “Tadawul”.

This announcement comes at a time when global demand for halal food products is experiencing rapid growth, in parallel with Saudi Arabia’s accelerating efforts to establish itself as a leading global hub for the halal industry. Through strategic partnerships such as “Sadia Halal,” the Kingdom continues to support the sustainability of the sector’s industrial ecosystem, enhancing its global competitiveness, and driving the growth of non-oil exports.

About MBRF

MBRF is one of the largest food companies in the world. The company operates in 117 countries as a global multi-protein company within an integrated platform. It generates annual revenues of SAR 120 billion (160 billion Brazilian Real equivalent), with production of 8 million tons per year and serving more than 425,000 customers.

About Halal Products Development Company (HPDC)

Halal Products Development Company (HPDC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), established to localize the halal industry in Saudi Arabia and develop the global halal ecosystem. Through its mission to position the Kingdom as a global hub for halal, the company supports the growth of the local halal industry and contributes to economic expansion and diversification in line with Vision 2030 objectives. It also enables its global partners to expand, achieve their objectives, and enhance their operations through targeted sector investments.