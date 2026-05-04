Abu Dhabi: Tadweer Group has extended the operations of Tajmee'e into the northern and north-eastern regions of Abu Dhabi, scaling its modern collection model across Khalifa City, Shakhbout City, Yas Island, Al Rahba, Al Shahama, Al Samha, Ghantoot, and the Abu Dhabi Airport zone. This first expansion marks a significant step in Tadweer Group's growth as a crucial backbone of Abu Dhabi's environmental infrastructure.

Tajmee'e is built as a fully integrated collection system, combining AI-powered routing, real-time command centre oversight, and in-vehicle safety technologies that monitor driver alertness. The data-capturing incorporated across the collection infrastructure allows the network to respond to actual demand based on data through a dynamic collection mechanism, improving service reliability as the system scales.

Etienne Petit, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, said: “The performance of Abu Dhabi's circular economy system is determined long before waste reaches a processing facility. Collection quality, route efficiency, and operational discipline at the community level are what set the conditions for everything that follows. Tajmee'e was built to get that first stage right, and expanding its reach across Abu Dhabi advances the emirate's target of diverting 80% of waste away from landfill by 2031.”

Services across the new areas include residential and commercial waste collection and bulky waste collection. More than 100 vehicles are deployed across the new service areas, supporting more than 270 employees who completed 1,509 technical training manhours and 1,360 in Health, Safety, and Environment, maintaining a zero Lost Time Injury record during the mobilisation phase.

Ashly Alex, Chief Executive Officer of Tajmee'e, said: “The system we have built is designed to maintain performance as it scales. Our operational model gives us visibility, control, and responsiveness across every part of the network, and that capability enables us to expand while maintaining the service levels and consistency our communities depend on. As coverage grows, performance remains stable, predictable, and measurable. With this expansion, Tajmee'e now serves 29 districts across northern Abu Dhabi, and that number will continue to grow as we advance toward full emirate-wide coverage.”

The expansion of Tajmee'e across Abu Dhabi reflects the pace at which Tadweer Group is building the emirate's circular economy infrastructure. As the first mile of that system, every route Tajmee'e operates feeds into a broader chain of recovery, processing, and energy generation, and as the reach of Tajmee'e extends, so does the capacity of everything built around it.

About Tadweer Group

Tadweer Group, part of ADQ, an active sovereign investor focusing on critical infrastructure and global supply chains, is leading the way in promoting sustainable waste practices and establishing new benchmarks for the circular economy. The company’s strategic vision is aimed at revolutionising waste management by unlocking the value of waste.

As the sole custodian of waste management in Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group is committed to deploying advanced technologies and fostering strategic partnerships in support of the UAE's sustainability objectives, working towards its goal of diverting 80% of Abu Dhabi’s waste away from landfill by 2031. In 2025, the organisation also launched Tajmee’e, a world-class, AI-powered waste collection service with the aim of building a cleaner and more sustainable future for the Emirate.

In addition to its commitment to Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group has ambitious international goals, striving to make significant contributions to sustainable waste management beyond the UAE.

For more information, please visit Tadweer.ae.

Please refer to this link for the locations of Tadweer Group’s Recyclable Materials Collection Centres, collection points, Reverse Vending Machines, and more.

PRESS CONTACT:

Lateefa Rashid Al Mazrouei, Corporate Communications

lateefa.almazrouei@tadweer.ae