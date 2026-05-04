Ajman, UAE – Ajman University has been ranked #5 in the United Arab Emirates, and #337 in Asia in the U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities Rankings 2026. These results reflect continued progress in research performance and international academic engagement.

A notable outcome in this year’s rankings is Ajman University’s #2 global position in “International Collaboration”. This distinction places the University among a select group of institutions whose research output is shaped by sustained partnerships with international scholars and research centers. The International Collaboration indicator measures the proportion of publications produced with institutions in other countries and is widely recognized as a marker of institutional reach and research integration.

The University also achieved strong results across citation indicators, which measure the frequency with which research is referenced and utilized within the global academic community. Ajman University ranked #184 worldwide in normalized citation impact, #192 globally for percentage of publications among the top 10% most cited, and #277 worldwide for percentage of highly cited papers that are among the top 1% most cited.

These outcomes indicate a research trajectory characterized by increasing visibility, broader scholarly engagement, and measurable influence across disciplines. They reflect an academic environment in which research activity is expanding in both scale and relevance, supported by ongoing investment in faculty development and research infrastructure.

As a non-profit institution, Ajman University reinvests its resources into academic development, research capacity, student access, and institutional growth. This approach supports steady progress and enables the University to strengthen its research base while maintaining long-term academic priorities.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said: “Ajman University’s position in international collaboration confirms that our researchers are working within networks that extend across institutions and across disciplines. This kind of engagement changes how knowledge is produced. It raises standards, accelerates discovery, and expands the relevance of academic work. Our responsibility as a non-profit university is to build impact that lasts. That means investing in faculty, strengthening research environments, and maintaining focus on work that carries value beyond publication counts. These results show that the direction we have taken is producing measurable outcomes and that our role within the global research community continues to grow.”

The U.S. News Best Global Universities Rankings evaluate institutions based on research reputation, publication output, citation performance, and international collaboration. These metrics are widely used to assess the depth, scale, and global engagement of university research.

Ajman University’s performance in the 2026 U.S. News rankings demonstrates sustained institutional commitment to strengthening research capacity, expanding international collaboration, and developing academic programs aligned with emerging global priorities.

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About Ajman University

Established in 1988 as the first private university in the GCC, Ajman University (AU) is a non-profit institution committed to delivering world-class education and empowering future leaders. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, global engagement, and societal impact, AU continues to shape a diverse and inclusive learning environment that nurtures innovation and integrity.

Ajman University earned full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) in 2024, becoming the first private and non-profit university in the UAE and the Arab world to achieve this prestigious distinction. In the 2026 QS World University Rankings, AU ranks #440 globally, #12 in the Arab Region, and #6 in the UAE, with a global ranking of #241 for Employer Reputation and #3 in the UAE. AU also holds the #1 position in the UAE and #4 globally for the percentage of international students.Bottom of Formlll