A purpose-built hub for motocross, electric bikes, quads, and off-road experiences for riders of all levels

Dubai, UAE : Dubai Autodrome, a subsidiary of Union Properties, has unveiled MotoDrome, a new a purpose-built off-road motorsport destination designed to bring multiple riding disciplines into a single, structured environment. in the UAE.

Located within the venue’s Hill Circuit, MotoDrome introduces a new dimension to Dubai Autodrome’s year-round offering, serving as a central hub for off-road riding that caters to riders of all levels, from first-time riders to experienced enthusiasts.

At its core is a high-quality motocross circuit, complemented by a dedicated flow track designed for smaller bikes and entry-level riders. The wider destination accommodates a range of disciplines, including quads, cross cars, 4x4 activations, and electric dirt bikes, reflecting the growing demand for diverse off-road experiences.

Designed to support rider progression, MotoDrome features a 1.8-kilometre main track and a 1.2-kilometre flow track, with three progressive riding levels that allow participants to build confidence and advance over time. The track’s use of elevation creates a more dynamic and engaging riding experience, setting it apart within the region.

Operations will follow a structured approach, with sessions segmented by rider level and vehicle type to ensure a controlled and high-quality experience. Dedicated sessions will cater to bikes, quads, electric bikes and younger riders, all adhering to the same world-class motorsports and HSE standards that Dubai Autodrome is renowned for.

Faisal Al Sahlawi, General Manager of Dubai Autodrome, commented: “MotoDrome marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Dubai Autodrome, a subsidiary of Union Properties. As we expand our offering, our focus remains on creating accessible, structured experiences built around the needs of our community. With MotoDrome, we are bringing multiple off-road experiences together in one purpose-built environment, while maintaining the standards of quality, safety, and experience that define Dubai Autodrome.”

From launch, MotoDrome will be open to the public, with an initial focus on training programmes and open track days. Over time, the destination will introduce a summer night series featuring multiple rounds of racing across bike, e-bike, and quad categories, establishing a new platform for competitive off-road motorsport in the UAE.

Future phases will further expand the offering, including the introduction of a dedicated dirt go-kart track, reinforcing MotoDrome as a long-term addition to Dubai Autodrome’s growing ecosystem.

The launch of MotoDrome, with phase one expected to be completed by the end of May, marks a natural expansion of Dubai Autodrome’s offering as it continues to evolve beyond traditional circuit racing. Alongside international endurance events such as the Michelin 24H Dubai and the Asian Le Mans Series, and a growing calendar of entertainment and community experiences, the venue continues to operate at scale across multiple formats.

About Union Properties

Union Properties PJSC is one of Dubai’s most established master developers, with more than 35 years of experience across Real Estate investment and urban development. Founded in 1987 and publicly listed on the Dubai Financial Market since 1993, the Company is behind some of Dubai’s most recognizable communities, including the celebrated Dubai Motor City.

About Dubai Autodrome

Completed in 2004, “Dubai Autodrome”, a subsidiary of Union Properties, was the UAE’s first fully-integrated multipurpose motorsport and entertainment facility. At the heart of the Union Properties MotorCity development, it includes an FIA-sanctioned 5.39km circuit with six different configurations, a race school, indoor and outdoor karting tracks, the Grandstand Retail Plaza, the Motorsport Business Park, and a paddock hospitality zone overlooking the track.

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