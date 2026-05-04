

Arady Misr for Planning and Project Management has officially announced the launch of “Masri,” a specialized artificial intelligence agent developed to redefine how land is understood, evaluated, marketed, and traded across the Egyptian market.



Masri represents a strategic turning point in one of Egypt’s most important economic sectors. It moves the land market from a model driven by fragmented information and individual judgment to a fully integrated digital ecosystem powered by data, intelligent analytics, and full transparency. For the first time in Egypt, land now has a digital intelligence capable of analyzing, learning, guiding, and supporting real-time decision-making.



Masri also enables every landowner to fully visualize the potential of their property by generating conceptual architectural designs for the land site within minutes. It can produce a complete conceptual master plan for a future project, along with professional promotional videos that illustrate the development vision and future potential of the land. This gives landowners the ability to present their assets in a professional and unprecedented way for the first time in Egypt and the Arab world.



These concepts, plans, and visualizations can also be showcased through the Arady Misr platform directly to developers and investors, with the ability to compare multiple land opportunities and conduct comprehensive site analysis across locations, enabling faster and more efficient investment decisions.

A Smart Intelligence Rebuilding the Land Market.



Hamed Al-Tahan, Founder and Chairman of Arady Misr for Planning and Project Management, stated that Masri is not merely a technology tool, but the intelligent engine behind a fully integrated ecosystem designed to reorganize the land market and raise its overall efficiency.



He added:

“We are not simply launching a technology product. We are rebuilding the entire operating model of the land market. For years, the market relied on fragmented information and personal estimations. Today, we are establishing a new institutional foundation based on transparency and accurate data.”

He emphasized that Masri’s core mission is to empower all market participants to make faster and more accurate decisions.



“We are moving the market from estimation to measurement, and from randomness to decisions built on real data. This will directly improve both the volume and quality of investments.”

He further explained that Masri is an AI agent developed by Arady Misr to serve as the intelligence layer behind Egypt’s first fully integrated digital land trading ecosystem, combining artificial intelligence, data analytics, and market insight to transform land into a clear, measurable, and investment-ready digital asset.



Solving Challenges in a Multi-Billion-Pound Market

Eng. Karim Al-Tahan, Co-Founder, stated that while the Egyptian market holds enormous opportunities, it also faces major structural and organizational challenges. Despite the size of the sector, the absence of a unified data reference has long hindered its optimal growth. Through Masri, the company aims to solve this challenge.

He noted that Masri represents a shift in how land is viewed as an investment asset. Traditionally managed as a static asset class, land can now become a dynamic, measurable, and instantly analyzable asset, opening new horizons for investment and improving the quality of opportunities available in the market.



He added:

“We do not simply present opportunities. We reorganize the flow of opportunities so they reach the right investor at the right time in the right format. Masri is not just a launch—it is the beginning of an intelligent infrastructure that will lead Egypt’s land market in the years ahead.”



Exceptional Intelligence in Data Presentation and Analysis

Eng. Ahmed Mahfouz, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), explained that Masri was designed as an intelligence layer above the market, capable of collecting and analyzing vast volumes of data in real time and converting that data into actionable decisions.



He added that the ecosystem goes beyond displaying information—it interprets it and continuously learns from it. Masri relies on advanced analytics covering location intelligence, infrastructure, legal and regulatory indicators, supply and demand dynamics, pricing trends, highest and best use studies, historical performance, and future projections.



Artificial Intelligence Redefining Investment Decisions

Ahmed Mahfouz further noted that the platform allows users to instantly analyze the real value of any land parcel, compare opportunities nationwide, receive predictive recommendations, and execute transactions within a secure digital environment fully supported by data.

This is made possible through a structured data ecosystem that enables developers and investors to access opportunities aligned with their strategies while reducing search time and increasing valuation accuracy. As a result, decision-making and acquisition cycles are significantly accelerated.



He added:

“We are building a centralized database, unified standards for analysis and valuation, and intelligent tools that reduce risk and enhance transparency. This will raise market efficiency on every level. We will continue developing the ecosystem so it becomes increasingly intelligent and precise over time, ultimately becoming the primary reference for any land-related decision in Egypt.”

AI Redefining Content Creation Through the Smart Assistant “Masri”

The Arady Misr platform also leverages advanced AI capabilities to empower all stakeholders in real estate and property management to create high-quality professional content with unprecedented efficiency.



The platform provides an integrated workspace for generating marketing copy, AI-powered data insights, and optimized social media content aligned with campaign objectives. It also supports advanced visual content creation, including promotional videos, through intelligent tools that understand context and transform it into compelling creative outputs.



These capabilities are powered by simplified node-based workflows, allowing users to design and execute processes easily without requiring advanced technical expertise.



The system includes ready-made templates tailored for multiple real estate marketing and asset management use cases. These templates enable users to launch campaigns quickly while maintaining a high level of customization and flexibility.



The platform also ensures seamless integration between data and content, improving the precision and effectiveness of marketing communication. Smart analytics tools measure content performance and continuously provide optimization recommendations.



This ecosystem significantly reduces operating costs, accelerates production timelines, and supports consistency in visual identity and messaging across all digital channels.

Ultimately, the Arady Misr platform represents a major leap toward automating and accelerating creativity, marketing, and investment operations within the real estate sector—while maintaining the highest standards of quality and innovation