The initiative positions students at the forefront of dialogue on contemporary issues through authentic Arabic expression

The podcast shifts the learning model from consumption to creation, equipping students with voice, agency, and leadership skills

Abu Dhabi — Aldar Education, Abu Dhabi’s leading education provider and one of the UAE’s most prominent education players, today announced the launch of “Fi Darna Sawalef” (Conversations in Our Home), the UAE’s first student-led podcast fully delivered in Arabic, conceptualised and hosted by students themselves. This milestone initiative underscores Aldar Education’s strategic commitment to advancing Arabic language proficiency and reinforcing national identity, in line with the UAE leadership’s vision and national priorities.

“Fi Darna Sawalef” serves as a dynamic, student-driven dialogue platform that empowers learners to articulate their perspectives and engage in meaningful discussions on topics relevant to their generation. Through a thoughtful and responsible youth lens, the podcast is delivered in authentic Arabic that reflects and celebrates core Emirati values and Arabic identity. More than a content platform, the initiative represents a paradigm shift transforming students from recipients of information to active creators of knowledge and influence. It cultivates critical thinking, confident communication, and cultural connection, while embedding the Arabic language within a contemporary, real-world context that resonates with students’ daily lives. In doing so, it reframes Arabic as a living language of dialogue, innovation, and self-expression, rather than solely an academic subject.

The podcast is hosted on Aldar Education’s official YouTube channel (@aldareducation), which serves as a centralised digital platform showcasing student achievements, academic excellence, and the breadth of initiatives shaping the Aldar Education community.

Sahar Cooper, CEO of Aldar Education, said: “In an era defined by rapid digital transformation and the accelerating influence of AI, we believe the most impactful investment we can make is to empower our students to own their voice — one that is confident, informed, and deeply rooted in their cultural identity. ‘Fi Darna Sawalef’ represents a strategic step in that direction. It goes beyond teaching students how to communicate; it equips them to think critically, create purposefully, and influence meaningfully. Through this platform, we are not only strengthening their command of the Arabic language but also connecting them to the conversations that shape their nation and future, in line with the UAE’s ambition to nurture a generation that is both globally competent and firmly grounded in its identity.”

Hanadi Mustafa, Director of Arabic Language and MOE Curriculum at Aldar Education, added: “The launch of this podcast builds on our ongoing efforts to elevate Arabic language education across our schools. Through flagship initiatives such as ‘Huroufi Al Oula’ (My First Letters) and the ‘Ibda’ bil Arabiya’ (Start in Arabic) competition, among. other initiatives, we have established strong foundations in literacy and creative expression from the early years. ‘Fi Darna Sawalef’ represents the next phase of this journey — providing students with a practical, engaging platform to apply their language skills through authentic dialogue and self-expression. What distinguishes this initiative is that it goes beyond offering a platform; it provides a structured educational framework that transforms each episode into a learning experience, fostering responsibility, awareness, and intellectual growth. It reflects a fully integrated approach to language development — from foundational literacy to confident content creation and societal influence.”

Beyond its format as a podcast, “Fi Darna Sawalef” functions as an experiential learning ecosystem designed to develop critical 21st-century competencies. Students are actively involved in the full content lifecycle — from ideation and research to scripting, production, and delivery — enabling them to build practical skills in storytelling, audience engagement, and digital content creation. This hands-on experience fosters an entrepreneurial mindset and provides students with a working understanding of modern media ecosystems, equipping

them with the tools required to navigate and contribute to the knowledge economy. In this context, the initiative plays a critical role in bridging the gap between education and real-world application, preparing students to thrive in future-focused environments driven by innovation and technology.

The podcast explores a wide range of topics relevant to young audiences, including national identity, family values, education, technology & AI, and future aspirations. It is produced at Mamoura British Academy studio and presented by students under the guidance of Aldar Education specialists. Episodes feature participants from across the Aldar network, including Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, Al Yasmina British Academy, Al Bateen World Academy, Yas American Academy, and Noya British School, among others — reflecting the diversity and collaborative spirit of the Aldar Education community.

Aldar Education YouTube channel can be accessed via:

https://www.youtube.com/@aldareducation

About Aldar Education

Aldar Education is a leading education provider in the UAE, and one of the largest private education providers in Abu Dhabi with over 31,000 students across 27 operated and managed schools and a growing network of educators from over 100 nationalities. As one of the most sought-after institutions, Aldar Education delivers inclusive, sustainable, and innovative learning through a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services, ensuring a holistic approach to transformational growth through agility and sustainability.

With excellence at the heart of its operations, Aldar Education is driven by a vision to deliver the highest standards of globally relevant education. It is committed to cultivating the most sustainable and inclusive learning communities that enrich every aspect of a student's life, directly supporting the UAE's vision for a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

Aldar Academies, part of Aldar Education’s schools’ network, one of the largest private education providers in Abu Dhabi. It provides inspiring learning environments, combining the very best academic, arts, and sporting facilities with the highest standards of teaching. From a single school with 250 students in 2007, Aldar Academies now operates seven academies in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain with 9,500 students.

For more information on Aldar Education, please visit www.aldareducation.com