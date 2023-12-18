The IB Continuum School has embedded a host of innovative sustainable activities within its curriculum that positively impact students, parents and the wider community

UAE: Dwight School Dubai, a leading International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum School in Dubai, proudly underscores its commitment to shaping future sustainable leaders through a robust curriculum focused on environmental consciousness. The school has embedded innovative eco-friendly initiatives and student-led activities to cultivate a culture of sustainability, empowering students to become conscientious global citizens of tomorrow.

Dwight School Dubai, driven by the commitment to championing positive change, has seamlessly incorporated a diverse array of sustainable learning journeys that extend their impact to students, parents, and the community. It passionately strives to shape a greener future and is actively pursuing the Green Flag accreditation from Eco Schools. Under the leadership of the student club – Eco Rangers – Dwight School Dubai is currently engaged in the Seven Steps environmental review, a crucial measure determining its eco-friendliness and advancing sustainability goals.

Reflecting their dedication to sustainable practices, students have also undertaken the initiative to grow their own fruits, vegetables and herbs on campus at the Lions Garden, building a bug hotel to aid in germination, a wormery for composting, as well as cultivating an aloe vera farm, with proceeds raised from the sale of the plants donated to charity. The school also actively involves its parent community in fostering sustainable living through student-led initiatives such as uniforms and costume swaps. These events, organized by the parent committee, give uniforms a new lease of life while significantly reducing landfill waste. Parents engage in swapping items during themed days, such as the Pink Walk held during October, encouraging a fun and eco-friendly approach to sustainable practices.

Furthermore, the school’s Agents of Change, part of the Middle Years Programme (MYP) and Diploma Programme (DP), offers students a transformative learning experience and is steadfast in its mission to shift towards a plastic-free campus. Starting in 2024, all single-use plastic bottles will be removed from campus. The students have also taken a proactive role in collaborating with the school’s canteen provider, ensuring all sales of plastic bottles will halt, beginning from Term 2 in January 2024.

Fostering a collaborative environment, Dwight students actively work alongside the teachers, school’s operations team and Chief Operating Officer of Dwight Schools, Henning Fries, to extend the impact of their projects beyond the classroom. Notably, in a joint venture with Eire Gulf, an award-winning interior design and fit-out company, students are actively engaged in designing and developing a fully functional solar sunshade project. This initiative aims to power fans and charging ports on the campus, exemplifying the school's dedication to hands-on, impactful learning journeys within the realm of sustainability.

“I am immensely proud of our students for recognizing the importance of sustainable living and undertaking initiatives that will not only impact the school community, but also the environment. Our dedicated educators play a crucial role in supporting and guiding students through these initiatives. At Dwight School Dubai, we leverage our global network of educators to empower students, emphasizing the values of leadership and innovative thinking, to provide a curriculum embedded with exciting initiatives. This approach supports an engaged student-faculty dynamic and fosters an environment where everyone can strive to be their best versions, contributing to a responsible and sustainable future as global citizens,” says David Hutson, Head of School at Dwight School Dubai.

About Dwight School Dubai

Dwight School Dubai, located in Dubai Sports City, was established in the UAE in 2018 with the mission to ignite the Spark of Genius in every child in Dubai. The International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum School, with a global network of schools and educators, is committed to providing excellent holistic education in a supportive and collaborative learning environment, benefiting from 150 years of experience in innovation and personalized learning.

A family-owned and run institution, Dwight School Dubai is part of the family of Dwight Schools established in New York in 1872, with campuses across the world including London, Shanghai, Seoul and Dubai. Dwight Hanoi will join the family of Dwight Schools in 2024. Dwight Global Online School, launched in 2013, aims to empower students to pursue their passion outside a classroom setting. The ground-breaking online school is the first of its kind to offer the two-year IB Diploma Programme in an online school environment.

Encapsulating a student-centered approach, Dwight School Dubai offers personalized learning journeys embracing the individuality of each learner. The school is authorized to offer the International Baccalaureate for the Middle Years Programme (MYP), Primary Years Programme (PYP) and Diploma Programme (DP), catering for students from Pre-K to Grade 12; providing the ideal framework for nurturing critical thinkers and problem-solvers as internationally-minded and culturally agile global citizens.

For more information, please visit: www.dwight.ae

