Dubai, UAE – FORM Hotel, the 136-room boutique luxury hotel and the only Design Hotels property in the Middle East, has been awarded the prestigious Travelers' Choice Award 2023 by Tripadvisor. This esteemed recognition comes as a testament to the member of Marriott Bonvoy who is committed to providing exceptional service and unforgettable experiences to its valued guests.

Travelers’ Choice is an exclusive honor that recognizes properties which consistently deliver outstanding hospitality. Each year, Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards showcase the best hotels worldwide based on reviews and ratings collected over the past year, providing a true reflection of real-life traveler insights. It is a true reflection of the experiences and satisfaction of millions of travelers from around the globe.

FORM Hotel ranks among the top 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor, solidifying the commitment to hospitality excellence. The dedicated team of professionals has consistently provided exceptional service, ensuring that theguests have unforgettable stays.

"Our team at FORM Hotel is thrilled and honored to receive the Travelers' Choice Award from Tripadvisor," said the General Manager, Houssam Mansoor. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, as well as the loyalty and support of our valued guests. The Travelers' Choice Award is a significant achievement and a powerful endorsement that can drive more traffic and bookings to our property.” We are committed to continuing our tradition of exceptional service and providing memorable experiences for all who choose to stay with us.”

Guests are invited to celebrate this milestone and experience the exceptional service and warm hospitality that has earned FORM Hotel the Travelers' Choice distinction. The hotel continues to go above and beyond to ensure that every guest leaves with lasting memories.

For more information, please call +971 4 317 9000 or visit website https://form-hotel.com

About Form Hotel Dubai

FORM Hotel Dubai is the first and only hotel in the Middle East certified by the Design Hotels group. Featuring timeless design and elements, spacious and modern rooms, and custom-designed furniture by contemporary artists. every space in FORM Hotel is meant to linger in your mind much longer than expected. This is the space where new friendships are born, a place that you can call home and where cultural aspects of the Dubai heritage are embedded in the architecture and interior décor.

About Design Hotels

Design Hotels is an exclusive portfolio of carefully selected privately owned and operated properties around the globe, each with a solely unique character, personality and distinctive creative expression. Uniting properties worldwide, Design Hotels reflects the vision of independent hoteliers. They represent the "Originals", those who symbolize the determination for genuine, culturally rooted hospitality and cutting-edge design and architecture. Every chosen hotel is iconic in its own distinct way and provides an individual hotel experience reflective of the passion of an independent hotelier, whose attention to detail is reflected in the cultural authenticity and sincere hospitality that is founded and enriched by thought-provoking design