Dubai, UAE – As Ramadan approaches, Snap’s AR Ramadan Mall is back bigger and better than ever, building on its journey as a recurring seasonal experience on the platform. First introduced as an AR-led experiment in digital discovery, the AR Ramadan Mall has steadily evolved year after year, in response to how audiences across the region engage with brands during Ramadan.

Over the past five years, the AR Ramadan Mall has flourished in terms of scale and sophistication. Its early editions focused on introducing immersive product discovery through AR, laying the foundation for a new way for Snapchatters to browse and engage. As user behaviour matured, so did the experience. By 2023, the AR Ramadan Mall reached 12 million shoppers, reflecting the shift toward more social and shared forms of discovery. This momentum continued through 2024 and 2025, reaching 16.8 million shoppers and driving a 30% increase in engagement time, as users spent longer exploring increasingly immersive environments inspired by regional cultural aesthetics.

For its fifth season, the AR Ramadan Mall introduces its most significant evolution to date. No longer structured as a single virtual mall, the 2026 edition offers five distinct, vertical-led districts under one umbrella for the first time. This shift reflects how the AR Ramadan Mall has evolved beyond a singular format, taking into consideration the insights gathered over five seasons.

The introduction of purpose-built districts allows each category to exist within its own dedicated AR space, reinforcing a more focused and contextual approach to brand engagement and reflecting how the AR Ramadan Mall has continued to refine its format over time. This year’s edition features 11 local and global advertisers across five districts, Luxury, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Self-Care and Retail—each inviting Snapchatters into a curated AR journey that enables brands from different verticals to coexist cohesively. The fifth season also marks its most internationally diverse participation to date, growing in scale while remaining grounded in cultural relevance.

Antoine Challita, UAE Country Head at Snap Inc., said: “During Ramadan, people don’t just consume content differently, they discover, share, and decide together in real time. As we mark five years of the Snap AR Ramadan Mall, it has evolved into a multi-district experience that reflects how communities explore during the Holy Month, bringing brands into those moments through a single, immersive space where discovery feels natural and aligned with how Snapchatters already engage on our platform.”

Mohammed Bouarib, Regional Creative Strategy and Innovation Lead at Snap Inc., said: “The Snap AR Ramadan Mall has evolved into a more intentional and immersive experience with each season. Expanding this experience into districts allows each space to focus on a specific niche, creating clearer context for brands and more purposeful moments for audiences. This approach moves away from a one-size-fits-all structure and instead supports deeper engagement by giving people the freedom to spend time in spaces that align more closely with what they are looking for. It reflects a more considered way of designing AR experiences, where relevance and intent shape how discovery happens.”

The full list of brands found inside the Snap AR Ramadan Mall this year include:

Luxury District:

YSL Beauty

Dolce & Gabbana

Roberto Cavalli

Food and Beverage District:

Nespresso

Puck

Self-Care District:

Neutrogena

Sensodyne

Centrum

Automotive District:

Al‑Futtaim ‘BYD & Denza’

Retail District:

MAX

Users can enter Snap’s AR Ramadan Mall through the Carousel feature and organic Lens Explorer on Snapchat throughout Ramadan until the first week Eid Al Fitr. See you inside!

About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company’s three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and it's AR glasses, Spectacles.

For more information, visit snap.com.

Media Contact: snap.mena@webershandwick.com