Riyadh KSA: SettleMint, the global digital asset lifecycle and tokenization leader, has announced its continued support of Saudi Arabia’s property tokenization and real estate transformation journey working with key stakeholders including four participating PropTechs, Sahl, Madek, Ghanem and Jozo who have integrated their solutions with Yakeen and Sadad in KSA.

Significant progress has been made since Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate General Authority (REGA) during CityScape in November 2025, announced the deployment of the world’s first national real estate blockchain tokenization infrastructure for property registries. Saudi Arabia became the first country globally to deploy a national-scale blockchain infrastructure that would employ real estate registration, fractionalization, and marketplace integration, designed by SettleMint, a Digital Asset Lifecycle Platform (DALP) provider, which offers secure, expedited, and practical solutions that move real-world-value on-chain in a compliant manner.

At the end of January 2026, during the Real Estate Future Forum, the four selected Proptechs, Sahl, Madek, Ghanem and Jozo conducted live tokenization transactions in a controlled environment. Working with SettleMint, real estate tokenization and lifecycle transactions were deployed on the RER (Real Estate Registry) Blockchain infrastructure. These solutions were integrated with services in the country such as Yakeen, a premier digital identity verification service that allows organizations to instantly verify the personal data of citizens, residents, and visitors via official ID, Iqama, or Visa numbers, as well as Sadad, the national electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) system.

REGA has now launched its second edition. Proptechs will be working under several tracks including fractional ownership. REGA is inviting startups and entrepreneurs to apply for the latest editions with submissions open until April 30th.

All Proptechs move through four key stages, application phase, readiness assessment, testing period that will range from 6-24 months based on clearly defined performance indicators and final exit phase

Adam Popat, CEO of SettleMint noted, “The implementation has progressed significantly where today PropTechs are utilizing secure integration interfaces to complete the first fully tokenised real estate transactions in the Kingdom. We are proud that SettleMint's infrastructure is making this possible. The initiative is moving ahead quickly under the guidance of Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Mr. Majid bin Abdullah Al Hogail, and the leadership of REGA and RER.”

The system forms the technological backbone for a next-generation property marketplace, integrating blockchain-based title management, automated valuation models (AVMs), escrow-linked payment verification, and fractional ownership capabilities that will enable new forms of property investment and financing.

