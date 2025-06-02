UAE-based real estate developer MAG recently partnered with digital finance platform MultiBank.io (backed by the financial derivatives giant MultiBank Group) and blockchain innovator Mavryk to launch a landmark $3 billion real estate tokenisation initiative.

The initiative, labelled the largest of its kind worldwide, will debut through the $MBG token, part of MultiBank’s upcoming digital finance ecosystem.

This three-way partnership between MAG, Multibank and Mavryk highlights how traditional real estate giants and fintech leaders are joining forces to democratise investment in real-world assets. Through real estate tokenisation, physical properties are turned into digital shares or tokens on the blockchain.

Instead of buying a whole apartment or villa, an investor can acquire fractional ownership of the property, earn daily income, and buy/sell these tokens like stocks.

In exclusive interviews with Zawya Projects, Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, Senior Executive Vice Chairman of MAG, and Zak Taher, Founder and CEO of MultiBank.io, shared their insights into the vision, infrastructure, and investor safeguards behind the initiative.

“At MAG, we’re very aware that this is new territory for many traditional investors,” said Al Gaddah. “Real estate has always been about trust and real, lasting value. Just because the investment process is moving online doesn’t mean those fundamentals should be lost.”

Choosing the right properties

MAG’s first phase of tokenisation focuses on high-value, high-recognition developments. “The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside, part of the Keturah Resort and Keturah Reserve are some of our most renowned projects,” said Al Gaddah. “They also have a history of strong demand from both local and international buyers.”

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, Senior Executive Vice Chairman of MAG

By tokenising properties that already hold strong market credibility, MAG aims to offer investors reassurance while expanding access.

Al Gaddah believes tokenisation offers a new level of liquidity and accessibility. “By introducing tokenisation, we’re giving investors the flexibility to buy, sell, and trade their stake in prime assets much more freely, even in a fast-moving market.”

MAG’s strategy focuses on making the experience intuitive, partnering with MultiBank Group and Mavryk to deliver educational content and hands-on support via MultiBank.io. “Whether it’s a simple explainer video, a live webinar, or transparent documentation about how tokenisation works, we want investors to feel comfortable every step of the way,” he explained.

Protecting investors

The initiative will prioritize regulatory compliance and investor safeguards. “Protecting our investors has always been non-negotiable for MAG, and it’s especially important as we move into the digital space,” Al Gaddah said. “That’s why we chose to work with MultiBank Group. They’re recognised for their regulatory strength across multiple markets.”

Zak Taher, Founder and CEO of MultiBank.io added: “With 17 regulatory licenses from financial authorities spanning five continents, we’ve developed one of the most comprehensive compliance frameworks in the industry.”

Zak Taher, Founder and CEO of MultiBank.io

MultiBank.io implements a robust set of governance protocols in partnership with MAG and Mavryk, including strict KYC/AML [Know Your Customer/Anti-Money Laundering] checks and investor accreditation measures.

“Ultimately, our role is to bridge traditional finance and digital assets in a way that’s both forward-thinking and fully compliant,” said Taher.

Managing market volatility and secondary trading

The initiative includes mechanisms to support price stability and liquidity in the secondary market. “The MultiBank Group will be actively involved in guiding the trading of these tokenised assets on our regulated platform,” said Taher.

Strategies include active liquidity provisioning, listing filters, and DeFi [decentralised finance]- based programmable trading pools enabled through Mavryk.

Al Gaddah added, “Every asset on the platform is backed by real, high-value properties, and everything is governed by transparent rules and smart contracts. Investors will be able to see exactly how the process works—from issuance to yield distribution—right on the blockchain.”

Return on investment

Yield generation is tied directly to the real-world performance of MAG’s assets. “The daily yield comes directly from the real performance of the tokenised properties, including rental income and hospitality revenues,” said Al Gaddah. “On top of that, the MultiBank Group platform has built-in mechanisms, such as their buyback-and-burn model and staking incentives linked to the $MBG token.”

Transparency is ensured with all yield distributions published on-chain and backed by regular audits. “We want people to know that their gains are grounded in the actual results of high-quality assets,” he said.

Future expansion

Al Gaddah confirmed that the $3 billion initiative represents the first phase, with the platform designed to support up to $10 billion in tokenised real estate assets.

“We’re committed to expanding this approach to other premium developments in our pipeline, not just residential but also mixed-use projects,” he disclosed.

Taher highlighted the broader goal of establishing $MBG as a leading utility token for real-world asset investment, supported by tangible benefits and regulatory compliance. He emphasised that the token offers access to staking, yield distribution, discounted fees, and VIP participation tiers, and is underpinned by institutional-grade real estate and a revenue-linked buyback-and-burn model.

“We expect strong take-up in the first year, particularly from investors seeking regulated access to real-world assets on the blockchain,” said Taher. “As we add more offerings and grow the platform, our goal is for $MBG to become the standard for utility tokens in this space.”

“For us, this is about building a more open, flexible, and globally accessible real estate market—one that reflects how people want to invest today and in the future,” Al Gaddah concluded.

(Reporting by Rajiv Pillai; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

