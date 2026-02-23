Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE Group of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Safran Electronics & Defense, an international high-technology group operating in the aviation, defence and space market, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly explore the development, production, and commercialisation of advanced air-to-ground weapon systems. This first phase of engagement establishes the potential to build on Safran's existing systems, expand their range and performance, advance into surface-to-air missile development, and ultimately progress into the next generation of smart weapons.

By combining Safran’s world-class in propulsion and navigation systems with EDGE’s industrial scale and advanced technology portfolio, the partnership aims to deliver highly competitive, export-ready solutions for the global market, offering enhanced operational effectiveness to international customers.

The signing ceremony took place at EDGE Group headquarters in Abu Dhabi, and was formalised by Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, and Alexandre Ziegler, Head of Defense Global Business Unit, Safran Electronics & Defense.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE Group said: “This collaboration brings together two companies with complementary strengths. Safran’s long-standing capabilities and expertise in aerospace and defence, combined with EDGE’s production capability, creates a unique platform to deliver innovative, high-value solutions for global defence customers. Together, we see clear potential to address evolving operational requirements across a broad range of international markets.”

Alexandre Ziegler, Head of Defense Global Business Unit, Safran Electronics and Defense, said: “For more than 30 years, Safran has built relationships in the UAE which are founded on trust, long-term cooperation, and operational excellence. Today’s agreement with EDGE reflects the strength and maturity of that partnership. By leveraging our complementary strengths, particularly in the field of smart air-to-ground weapon systems, we intend to jointly develop innovative, localised solutions tailored to the evolving needs of allied armed forces, while supporting localisation and innovation.”

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold, and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics, and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

About Safran

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with more than 110,000 employees and revenue of 31.3 billion euros in 2025, and holds, alone or in partnership, global or regional leadership positions in its core markets.

Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Safran Electronics & Defense offers its customers on-board intelligence solutions allowing them to understand the environment, to reduce mental load and to guarantee a trajectory, even in critical situations, in all environments: on land, at sea, in the sky or space. The company harnesses the expertise of its 19,000 employees towards these three functions: observe, decide and guide, for the civil and military markets.

