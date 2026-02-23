Total operating revenues reach KD 50.33 million (+38.60%), while operating profit rose to KD 34.54 million (+54.21%)

Kuwait City: Boursa Kuwait held its Board of Directors meeting today, 23 February 2026, with the Board approving the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025. The Company reported a net profit of KD 28.18 million, representing an increase of 55.01% compared to last year’s profit of KD 18.18 million.

Boursa Kuwait continued to deliver strong financial and operational performances, recording notable growth across various key performance indicators, which reflects its proactive strategic vision, the resilience of its business model and its solid financial position, and enables it to further cement its standing as a leading national institution and a benchmark among listed companies in the Kuwaiti capital market.

The Company announced total operating revenues of KD 50.33 million during the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025, representing an increase of 38.60% compared to the same period in 2024, when total operating revenues amounted to KD 36.31 million, while operating profit rose to KD 34.54 million, reflecting an increase of 54.21% from KD 22.40 million. Earnings per share also increased by 55.01%, rising from 90.55 fils in 2024 to 140.36 fils for the year ended 31 December 2025.

Boursa Kuwait’s total assets reached approximately KD 142.90 million for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025, an increase of 13.28% compared to total assets of KD 126.15 million in 2024. Meanwhile, shareholders’ equity attributable to Boursa Kuwait’s shareholders also rose by 17.35%, increasing from KD 67.55 million to KD 79.27 million for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025.

As a result, the Board of Directors recommended the distribution of 127 fils per share as cash dividends for the year 2025, representing a total payout of 90.49% of net profits. The proposed distribution remains subject to the approval of the Ordinary General Assembly and the relevant regulatory authorities.

“The results of 2025 reaffirm the strength of Boursa Kuwait’s business model and its ability to deliver sustainable growth despite global geopolitical and economic challenges, as the Company achieved notable growth in its financial performance with net profit increasing by 55.01% to reach KD 28.18 million. This exceptional performance was the outcome of a clear strategic vision, strong institutional discipline, and sustained investment in advancing technological infrastructure and enhancing the efficiency and integration of the capital market apparatus,” said Boursa Kuwait Chairman Mr. Bader Nasser AlKharafi.

“The year 2025 marked one of the most outstanding years for Kuwait’s capital market in terms of performance, as Boursa Kuwait’s three main indices recorded exceptional gains and reached unprecedented levels, with the “Premier” Market Index rising by 21% and the All-Share and “Main Market” indices increasing by 20%. Market capitalization also surpassed KD 53.18 billion during the year, providing clear evidence of the market’s resilience and the sustained momentum of investor confidence,” he added.

“These results reflect the depth of the market and the confidence of investors, underscoring its structural strength and the sustainability of its investment momentum. They further demonstrate that Boursa Kuwait is increasingly well-positioned to absorb capital inflows with efficiency and sustainability,” said AlKharafi.

The Boursa Kuwait Chairman further noted that the Company remains focused on enhancing the market’s readiness while strengthening its stability and efficiency, ensuring a transparent and secure trading environment for all participants.

“This will further reinforce Boursa Kuwait’s position as a leading financial market that actively contributes to economic diversification in line with Kuwait Vision 2035 to transform the country into a regional financial and commercial hub that attracts investment,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, AlKharafi stated, “I would like to extend my highest expression of gratitude to His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, for their continued support of Kuwait’s economic development, and for their sustained commitment to fostering a stable and growth-oriented investment environment.”

He also extended his appreciation to the Board of Directors and Executive Management for their professionalism and integrated efforts in executing the Company strategy and enhancing the market’s readiness, efficiency, and transparency.

AlKharafi also expressed his gratitude to the Capital Markets Authority, Kuwait Clearing Company, Kuwait Central Securities Depository Company and all regulatory and supervisory entities, market participants, investors, and stakeholders, for their constructive cooperation and valuable contributions in supporting the continued growth and development of Kuwait’s capital market.

Kuwait’s capital market delivered exceptional performance in 2025, with trading value rising by 79.26% to approximately KD 26.58 billion, up from KD 14.83 billion in 2024. The market also saw the trading of around 117.4 billion shares, representing a growth of 71.48% compared to 68.48 billion shares traded in 2024, a clear indication of strengthening market momentum and heightened trading activity.

Additionally, the number of transactions increased by 54.57% to surpass six million trades, marking the highest annual growth rate since the company was established, while market makers maintained their upward trajectory, with total market maker trading reaching approximately KD 5.38 billion in 2025, representing an 88.63% increase compared to the previous year.

The “Premier” Market continued to account for the largest share of market capitalization, reaching approximately KD 43.85 billion, representing an increase of 24.12% compared to KD 35.33 billion in 2024. It also recorded the trading of 43.08 billion shares, with a total value of KD 14.97 billion across around 2.42 million transactions, representing 56.32% of the total trading value.

Meanwhile, the “Main” Market emerged as a key driver of trading volumes, with active trading exceeding 73.70 billion shares, up 88.33% from the 39.13 billion shares traded in 2024, while traded value was recorded at approximately KD 11.6 billion, up 129.87% from the 2024 value of KD 5.05 billion, with more than 3.61 million transactions accounting for 62.76% of total trading volume.

“The Kuwaiti capital market demonstrated exceptional resilience, continuing to perform efficiently and steadily throughout 2025, supported by a robust regulatory framework, advanced operational infrastructure, and sufficient liquidity depth that enabled it to absorb external shocks without compromising pricing efficiency or the orderly functioning of trading activities,” said Boursa Kuwait’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mohammad Saud AlOsaimi.

The year 2025 marked a significant milestone in the development of Kuwait’s capital market infrastructure and operating environment through the implementation of the second phase of the third stage of the Market Development Program (MD 3.2), one of the key pillars of the market’s structural transformation.

This phase included the launch of the Central Counterparty (CCP) framework, the activation of cash settlement through the Central Bank of Kuwait’s KASSIP system, and the upgrade of brokerage firms to the “Qualified Broker” model.

Boursa Kuwait also continued to enhance its technological capabilities by upgrading the electronic trading system and preparing the necessary infrastructure for the introduction of new financial instruments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and fixed-income products such as bonds and sukuk. These initiatives aim to broaden the range of investment products while further deepening market liquidity and activity.

In addition, the Exchange continued to enhance a flexible listing framework that accommodates companies of varying sizes and financing needs, to expand the issuer base and strengthen market attractiveness.

Listing requirements in the “Main Market” were updated, including a reduction in the minimum free float market capitalization threshold, widening the pool of eligible companies without compromising operational efficiency.

The Exchange also launched the Emerging Companies Market (ECM) as a strategic initiative targeting small and medium enterprises (SMEs), implemented in coordination with the Capital Markets Authority.

The listing of Action Energy Company on the Premier Market marked the culmination of these efforts, underscoring the readiness of the market’s regulatory and operational infrastructure to accommodate operating companies across diverse sizes and sectors, and reinforcing its ability to attract high-quality listings that contribute to greater market depth and sector diversification.

Additionally, technical testing was conducted on clearing and settlement systems as part of the capital market apparatus’s efforts to enhance operational efficiency, in preparation for enabling US dollar trading of securities denominated in that currency, including foreign ETFs, bonds, and sukuk.

“The achievements of 2025 reflect the outcome of the strategic initiatives and high-impact projects implemented by Boursa Kuwait in close coordination with the broader capital market apparatus, marking an advanced step toward strengthening a more efficient, fair, and competitive financial market,” added AlOsaimi.

“They demonstrate the Exchange’s ability to translate its strategic vision into tangible operational achievements that enhanced market readiness, reinforced the sustainability of its performance and solidified its position as a modern financial platform capable of meeting the requirements of local and international investors,” he said.

AlOsaimi reaffirmed Boursa Kuwait’s commitment to further developing its product offerings, advancing innovation, and investing in technological infrastructure and national talent. “Through these efforts, we will continue to strengthen Kuwait’s position as a leading regional financial hub for capital flows and support the State’s long-term aspirations for sustainable economic development,” he concluded.