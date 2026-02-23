Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) is pleased to announce that admissions for the Fall 2026 semester are now open. Prospective students can apply online for Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Diploma programs through the University’s official website udst.edu.qa. Tuition fee exemptions remain available for Qatari nationals and children of Qatari women for undergraduate programs.

UDST offers 80 innovative programs across its five colleges: Engineering and Technology, Business, Computing and Information Technology, Health Sciences, and General Education. For the 2026–2027 academic year, the University is proud to launch four new programs which are approved by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.: Executive Master of Health Administration, Master of Science in Midwifery, Bachelor of Science in Animal Health and Veterinary Science, and Diploma in Animal Health and Veterinary Science.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, emphasized: As Qatar’s national applied university, we take pride in seeing our students translate knowledge into real-world impact. Whether it is the remarkable innovation we witnessed at Web Summit, or the outstanding achievements in sports that reflect discipline, resilience, and teamwork, these accomplishments embody our holistic approach to education.

At UDST, applied learning is not a concept, it is our identity. We continuously align our programs with the evolving needs of Qatar and industry, ensuring that our graduates are not only academically prepared, but work-ready and world-ready. Every new program we launch is a direct response to emerging market demands and national priorities, reinforcing our commitment to closing skills gaps.”

He added: “We look forward to building on this momentum, expanding our impact, and continuing to shape graduates who contribute meaningfully to Qatar’s sustainable development and future prosperity locally and globally.”

Applicants must meet the admission criteria for their chosen programs, in addition to passing the University’s English and Math Placement Tests. For those who require additional preparation, the Foundation Program offers a pathway to help students build the skills necessary to join their academic programs.

Beyond academics, UDST nurtures a dynamic campus life, including research initiatives and student exchange programs. The University prioritizes student health and wellness with modern sports facilities, to enhance students' physical and mental health, motivating them to achieve academic success.

With its commitment to applied learning, UDST continues to be a leader in developing national and global talent, preparing students to excel in their careers while contributing to Qatar’s knowledge-based economy.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No.13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 80 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit:

www.udst.edu.qa

or Follow us on:

UDST Official: Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube