Amman, Jordan — Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products, is proud to announce its collaboration with Bank al Etihad as a key partner in the fifth edition of the esteemed Shorouq Career Comeback Program.

The program is designed to support women who have chosen to take a break from their careers and now wish to reenter the workforce. It provides them with the necessary resources and empowers them with the confidence they require to successfully transition back into the workforce.

Commenting on its participation, Head of Employee Engagement and Internal Communication at FHH, Tamara Marar said, “Our collaboration with Bank al Etihad in the Shorouq Career Comeback Program aligns perfectly with our values and vision for a more inclusive future. We strongly believe in empowering women, and this initiative enables us to directly contribute to the resurgence of talented women in the workforce.”

As part of the program, FHH will offer a group of participants on-the-job training for a duration of one month in its different departments. Shorouq Program will complement the training with comprehensive training and modules designed to give soft skills to secure a smooth transition back into the corporate world.

FHH's decision to join this program aligns with its history of advocating for women's rights in the workplace. As the first paper mill in the region to sign the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and a signatory to the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs), its values revolve around inclusivity and empowerment. The company currently offers comprehensive mentorship programs, robust support systems, and inclusive policies that create a nurturing environment for women to thrive and excel within FHH.​​​​