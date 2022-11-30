Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: – The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) announced the finalists for this year’s MEPRA Awards - an annual gala event that recognizes and honors the brightest, bravest, and boldest campaigns and practitioners in communications.

The 2022 MEPRA Awards attracted nearly 800 entries – significantly more than the year before – from regional public relations agencies and in-house communications departments, signaling the growing importance of excellence in PR.

This year’s program was off to a remarkable start as agencies and in-house communications teams submitted multiple campaigns in over 40 hotly-contested categories, including Best in Market, People & Teams, Techniques, and Sector & Services, for a chance to demonstrate their creativity and impact, as well as claim bragging rights.

The winners in their respective categories will be revealed at a glamorous black-tie ceremony marking a celebration of the brightest, boldest, and bravest in Middle East PR that will take place on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at The Atlantis The Palm, Dubai.

Leading the nominations tally for the 14th edition of the region’s most sought-after awards was Weber Shandwick MENAT with a total of 60 nominations in 31 categories followed closely by Hill+Knowlton Strategies being nominated for 23 categories. Other top contenders also include Dubai-based homegrown boutique agency Matrix Public Relations, Four Communications and Gambit Communications. Top hotly contested categories include Best Launch / Live Event / Stunt, Best Use of Media Relations (Consumer/Trade) and Best Integrated Campaign, with a combined 30 nominations from 142 entries.

"We are proud to announce the finalist of the 14th edition of the MEPRA Awards - an achievement that signifies the continued growth of MEPRA as a resource center for excellence in public relations and the entire Middle East PR industry. The 2022 MEPRA awards attracted near-record-breaking entries from agencies and internal teams across the GCC, showcasing their best work and the impact the respective campaigns had on society. On behalf of the judging panel, we congratulate all the finalists for their hard work, dedication, and contribution to the industry,” said Rym Rahal, General Manager, MEPRA.

The annual MEPRA Awards is the most coveted event of its kind and is open to all Middle East-based agencies, corporates, government organizations, and non-profits working in the PR and communications profession. The premier awards program was developed to shine a spotlight on impactful communications campaigns and highlight the importance of the communications industry within the Middle East. According to MEPRA, this aligns with its goal to achieve its vision of being the unique voice representing the public relations and communication profession in the Middle East and its mission to raise awareness and build a holistic understanding of public relations in the region.

Partners of the MEPRA Awards include Weber Shandwick, which is supporting the event as Diamond Sponsor. Other partners are Saudi Electricity Company, Apco Worldwide, Carma, Four Communications, & Acorn Strategy.

-Ends-

About MEPRA

MEPRA is the leading industry body for the public relations and communications industry in the Middle East. MEPRA has more than 1,000 members, which include consultancies, corporates with in-house public relations functions, and individual industry professionals. The organization was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates. MEPRA drives growth and sets standards of excellence in regional public relations. It is the unique voice for the industry and aims to nurture the development of public relations professionals. For more information visit www.mepra.org

Contact:

Rym Rahal

General Manager, MEPRA

rym@mepra.org

www.mepra.org