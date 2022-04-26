Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Fasset, a digital asset gateway and provider of real world asset tokens, regulated in multiple jurisdictions including the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre

(DMMC) has announced a strategic cooperation with Creek Capital, a Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) regulated asset manager, recognised for its pioneering investments into the Energy Transition in the Middle East region. This strategic initiative will include working closely with SirajPower, a portfolio company of Creek, which is one of the largest solar distributed generation players in the region. As part of this collaboration, they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to accelerate the growth of the solar industry in the Middle East through the introduction of an alternative and innovative investment solution for sustainable power assets.

To achieve these shared objectives, Fasset will enable the tokenization of SirajPower’s solar assets in the United Arab Emirates—the first of its kind in the country and the region—which will serve to democratize sustainable investment opportunities to a broader pool of investors. Leveraging blockchain technology, Fasset is fractionalising previously illiquid infrastructure assets—namely, solar assets, where each token represents a digital fractional ownership of SirajPower’s solar project. Offering investors the opportunity to access these assets at a lower minimum ticket price and creating unprecedented market liquidity, this collaboration will reduce barriers to entry to invest in low-risk and high-yielding asset classes.

On its cooperation with SirajPower, Mohammad Raafi Hossain, Fasset’s Chief Executive Officer and former Advisor to the UAE Prime Minister’s Office said: “We’re excited to be marking yet another milestone in the journey towards sustainability and renewable energy for the Middle East with the region’s first tokenization of a solar project. This is a step forward in accelerating the financing of sustainable infrastructure and promoting capital inflows to ESG projects in the Gulf. In our continued support of renewable energy and digital assets, it is a privilege to work with industry leaders, such as SirajPower, to make investing in ESG assets more accessible. We are proud to work with local regulators in the DMCC and ADGM and are excited to explore the regulatory frameworks of DIFC and DWTC”.

Chairman of SirajPower, Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, said: “Since securing US$50 million in funding in 2020 and with ongoing plans to raise a further US$250 million to expand our footprint in the Gulf, SirajPower has been at the frontier of renewable energy in the Middle East and our rapid growth is a testament to the region’s potential in the sustainable power sector. With the accelerating threats of climate change, we are proud to play a key role in shaping the growing solar sector in the Gulf region and to contribute to Fasset’s vision of championing ESG efforts, fast-tracking the Middle East’s green initiatives for a more sustainable future.”

SirajPower is one of the leading distributed solar solutions providers within the Middle East and currently operates and maintains more than 200 facilities in the UAE, representing more than 800,000 sqm and displacing more than 85,000 metric tons of CO² emissions annually. Established by the management team of Creek Capital, SirajPower holds the largest share of the Middle Eastern solar market, and serves a leadership role in the UAE’s sustainable energy sector. As part of its solar business, SirajPower provides comprehensive turnkey solutions combining development, financing, construction and operation of solar rooftops for commercial and industrial applications in the UAE.

Speaking on the initiative, David Auriau, Managing Director at Creek Capital, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Fasset, especially as the UAE emerges as a leader in ESG development and digital economy. We believe that this first-of-its-kind initiative is incredibly timely as the Executive Council announced last year the Dubai Strategic Plan 2030, focusing on innovation-led growth and echoing the United Arab Emirates Vision 2021’s commitment to sustainability. With local authorities prioritizing forward-thinking and innovation, we are proud to contribute to the recognition of the UAE’s vision of greener, more sustainable growth.”

About Fasset

Fasset is an internationally regulated Digital asset gateway that aims to connect the next billion to buy, sell, send and store digital assets such as bitcoin and real world asset tokens. Strategically situated within the world's most valuable remittance corridor, Fasset brings easy, free, and frictionless access to digital assets, providing people in frontier markets with the knowledge and the tools to build a better future.

To learn more about Fasset, please visit https://www.fasset.com/

About SirajPower

SirajPower is the UAE’s Leading Distributed Solar Energy Provider. Headquartered in Dubai, SirajPower offers fully-financed innovative solar solutions to commercial and industrial businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions of all sizes within the UAE and wider Gulf region. Established by one of the emirate’s prominent families, SirajPower provides a dedicated business platform that provides comprehensive turnkey solutions combining development, financing, construction and operation of solar rooftops and industrial applications in the UAE.

To learn more about SirajPower, please visit http://www.sirajpower.com/

About Creek Capital

Creek is a Dubai based climate impact investor. We invest in sustainable, decentralized infrastructure to help individuals, companies and communities maximize savings and reduce their carbon footprint. At Creek we focus on two verticals: Energy Transition and Circular Economy. We establish new ventures or acquire platform companies that promote sub-sectors under each vertical. Our portfolio companies harness technology and finance to create a world where zero emissions and zero waste targets are not only possible, but profitable. Where climate and capitalism are aligned. A world where zero becomes positive.

To learn more about Creek Capital, please visit http://creekcapital.com/

