At 6:00 PM local time on September 19 in the UAE, Faraday Future (FF) hosted its first-ever 919 Futurist Day in the Middle East. At the event, the FX SuperOne made its debut in a private preview for the regional market, attracting significant attention and confirming its official Middle East launch at the end of October, with first deliveries scheduled to begin in November. This marked a major milestone in the steady advancement of FF’s “Third Pole Strategy.”

The gathering welcomed more than 70 distinguished guests, including UAE royal family members, senior government officials, top business leaders, and leading regional automotive distributors. Attendees such as the Royal Court’s Executive Director, DEWA officials, executives from the world’s first digital asset free zone, and other industry leaders showed strong interest in the FX SuperOne’s innovative design and immersive intelligent experience. FF also engaged in extensive discussions with government and business representatives, laying a solid foundation for future potential strategic collaborations.

“This was our first time holding the 919 Futurist Day here in the Middle East, and it is truly significant,” said Mr. Tin Mok, Executive Director of FF’s Board and Head of FF Middle East. “We had fruitful strategic discussions with the governments of Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, reached preliminary agreements with local distributors, and successfully delivered the private debut of the world’s first First-Class MPV - the FX SuperOne. This strengthens our confidence in establishing a firm foothold in the Middle East and expanding into the European market.”

FF’s Middle East “Third Pole Strategy” is progressing smoothly. Phase one of the Ras Al Khaimah factory has been completed, and an international team of top talent from China, the U.S., the UAE, Europe, and India is being assembled. At the same time, FF is working closely with leading dealership groups in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah to build out the FX Par offline ecosystem in the Middle East. According to Mr. Mok, the company will hold the grand Middle East launch of the FX SuperOne at the end of October, followed by the first batch of deliveries beginning in November.

At its Los Angeles global headquarters, FF announced a US$41 million strategic investment in NASDAQ-listed Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: QLGN), accelerating its entry into Crypto and Web3. Through a PIPE deal, FF will spin off its Crypto Flywheel business into QLGN - marking one of the fastest spin-off listings in NASDAQ history. Following the August 16 launch of FF’s “EAI & Crypto Dual Flywheel, Dual Bridge” strategy and the September 13 Crypto spin-off unveil, this new investment further drives the execution of the strategy.

The investment was led by FF, joined by Founder and Global Co-CEO Jia Yueting and several other investors including SIGN Foundation - a blockchain technology firm backed by Binance Labs, Sequoia Capital, IDG, and Circle. FF invested approximately US$30 million for about 55% of QLGN shares. Jia Yueting personally invested about US$4 million through a loan to FFGP, obtaining around 7% of QLGN shares. As a cornerstone investor, Jia has voluntarily committed to a two-year lock-up of his shares. Following the transaction, FFAI and Jia together will hold approximately 62% of QLGN shares.