Dubai, United Arab Emirates – eZhire, the world’s first fully on-demand car rental platform, has announced the opening of its latest dispatch center in Khalidiya Mall, Abu Dhabi. This milestone reflects the company’s ongoing expansion across the UAE and its commitment to revolutionizing the car rental experience.

The new dispatch center in Khalidiya Mall is a strategic addition to eZhire’s growing network, providing greater convenience and accessibility to customers in the Abu Dhabi region. With the launch of four new dispatch centers in Dubai in 2024, eZhire now operates a total of 11 centers across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. This expansion underscores eZhire’s dedication to offering seamless, hassle-free car rental services to a broad customer base, including young drivers, tourists, and first-time renters.

Founded in 2016, eZhire has disrupted the traditional car rental industry by eliminating the need for security deposits, paperwork, and physical storefronts. Its fully digital, app-based platform enables users to rent vehicles 24/7, with doorstep delivery. The company’s innovative approach has made it a leader in the mobility sector, serving over 650,000 app users and delivering more than 300,000 vehicles across the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

“The opening of our new dispatch center in Khalidiya Mall is a testament to our commitment to meeting the growing demand for our services in the region,” said Hassan J. Saduzai, CEO and Co-founder of eZhire. “Our goal is to make car rentals as accessible and convenient as possible, and this expansion is a significant step in that direction. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers with the same level of innovation and excellence they’ve come to expect from eZhire.”

As eZhire continues to grow, its focus remains on simplifying mobility and enhancing customer experiences. With its tech-enabled operational efficiency and customer-first approach, the company is well-positioned to lead the transformation of the car rental industry across the Middle East.

For more information on eZhire and its services, please visit www.eZhire.ae or download the app available on iOS and Android.

About eZhire

Founded in 2016 by Hassan J. Saduzai and Farhan Ali, eZhire is a leading on-demand car rental platform that is transforming the traditional car rental industry by eliminating the need for security deposits, paperwork, and physical storefronts. The company's fully digital, app-based service offers a seamless rental experience, allowing customers to order vehicles at any time, with 24/7 delivery directly to their doorstep. eZhire is committed to providing unparalleled convenience, flexibility, and transparency, catering to a wide range of drivers, including young adults, tourists, and new license holders.

Operating in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, eZhire is revolutionizing mobility across the Middle East by making car rentals more accessible to underserved segments of the population. With its focus on innovation, customer-centric solutions, and a hassle-free rental process, eZhire continues to lead the way in redefining what the future of car rentals looks like in the region.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anisha Sharma

Empyre Communications

E: nisha@empyrecommunications.com