UAE: The award-winning real-estate project EYWA marked the occasion of its construction launch by laying down a Time Capsule in its foundation – a long-standing tradition of R.Evolution.

EYWA’s Time Capsule contained photographs of the building, healing crystals and architectural plans, as well as precious items from the children of the team at R.Evolution, coins and bracelets amongst other things that signified the personal contribution to the future of the earth that the building is on. This energy time capsule encompasses the combined positive energy as a time-honoured ritual that R.Evolution has carried out in every project around the world over the last 25 years.

Additionally, it held a letter from R.Evolution and drawings created by the children, embodying their wishes for future residents’ happiness within EYWA. The amalgamation of children’s dreams and heartfelt wishes generated a unique, positive energy expected to resonate through time. It envisions a future where buildings prioritize residents’ health, well-being, and connection with nature reflects a forward-thinking ethos crucial for sustainable living environments.

The founder and CEO of R.Evolution, Alex Zagrebelny articulated; “For me, a building embodies the collective energy of its creators, and EYWA must encapsulate the spirit of our children, representing the next generation. Thousands of years later somebody will find this Time Capsule and open it and find our letter to them, and see the paintings and drawings, and feel our love and heartiness”

“At R.Evolution, we craft aesthetically superior, health-centric buildings that pave the way for a brighter tomorrow. Witnessing the enthusiasm and momentum generated by the groundbreaking ceremony fills me with joy. It’s not merely about laying the foundation; it’s a celebration of community and a moment to reflect on the profound impact this project will have on everyone involved.”

BSBG Design team & RVL senior team From L to R Seyed Ibrahim, Bojan Stankovic, Alexander Shihman, Alex Zagrebelny, Dr Khalil Charif, Ahmed Ismael, Qureshi Rehman

About EYWA Dubai

Global winner of the World’s Best Property and Best International Apartment/Condominium Development at the International Property Awards in London, 2023-2024, EYWA is designed as a next-generation residential building. It’s the first residential building on earth to fuse Modern Technology with Ancient Knowledge and world-class architecture in unique and unprecedented ways, as well as being the only LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum certified project in the UAE, all devised to enhance the longevity and well-being of residents.

Eywa combines the venerable design principles of Vastu Shastra with the latest technologies to harmonise the building’s energies, and create an environment that supports your health.

EYWA will have the UAE’s highest air quality as well as be the first residential building in the world with a centralized system for supplying functional or activated, “living” water to each apartment which is identical in composition to the water of the Icelandic glaciers.

EYWA transcends being a mere residential complex; it’s a part of a larger endeavour to rekindle community bonds, reconnect people with nature, and promote sustainable living. It is a significant leap in revolutionising real estate development globally and has led to the EYWA Movement being born.

About R.Evolution

R.Evolution has been creating award-winning architectural masterpieces for over 25 years in countries such as Latvia, Germany, Spain and the United Arab Emirates, across residential, hotel, office, and infrastructure projects. It’s renowned for bringing a unique approach to living in the real estate space. Each project under R.Evolution possesses a revolutionary vision, one that is designed to be integral to evolving real estate in its host city building a new generation of unconventional, innovative, and sustainable living environments.

R.Evolution’s main goal as a developer is to meet the needs of investors and customers through carefully placing financial accents, maximization of usable area, and professional and timely management of the development process.

Together we can create a better future through real estate.

