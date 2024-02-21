Cairo - ExxonMobil Egypt participated for the seventh consecutive year in the Egypt Energy Show "EGYPES 2024" with the aim of supporting the transformation frameworks in the regional energy landscape through constructive discussions on worldwide energy dynamics, the latest industry trends, regional progress, and collective actions to achieving net-zero emissions.

The event served as the epicenter for global energy dialogue in Africa and the Mediterranean, providing a spectrum of enrichment from practical, scientific and innovative R&D to project management across the entire oil, gas, and broader energy supply and value chains. Scheduled this year from February 19th to the 21st at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, the exhibition is themed around "Driving Energy Transition, Security and Decarbonization”. ExxonMobil’s participation featured a group of ExxonMobil officials in the research and exploration field who took part in several sessions and workshops during the conference. Among the participants was John Ardill, Vice President of ExxonMobil Global Exploration, in the session focusing on "The energy trilemma and the continued importance of fossil fuels" in the strategic conference. This session delved into the necessity of ongoing access to funding to facilitate the introduction of low-carbon oil and gas into the market swiftly, alongside the rapid deployment of low-carbon technologies and multifaceted solutions to enhance existing critical legacy assets and infrastructure. This approach ensures the secure and safe delivery of all energy sources vital for the future.

On this occasion, Amr Abou Eita – ExxonMobil Egypt's Chairman and Managing Director stated: "We are proud to participate and sponsor EGYPES 2024 for the seventh time, which represents the most prominent event in the energy sector in the region. Our commitment to innovation and excellence aligns with the objectives of the exhibition serving as a platform for industry leaders to meet with the aim of enhancing cooperation and presenting the latest developments shaping the future of the sector. ExxonMobil (Upstream) Limited has expanded its research and exploration activities in the Egyptian regional waters of the Mediterranean Sea."

He added, "At ExxonMobil Egypt, we recognize the significant impact EGYPES 2024 offers to Egyptian youth interested in the energy field. We take pride in our role as the Headline Sponsor of the Young Professionals program, which involved more than 500 university and high school students participating in several fruitful discussions and talks focused on energy, technology, and youth leadership development. Through this year's edition, we look forward to knowledge exchange and shaping new paths towards a more sustainable energy future."

Furthermore, several ExxonMobil Egypt officials participated in the technical committees responsible for reviewing and selecting the research papers presented during the conference. Additionally, a group of the company's young engineers and experts shared their experiences and insights in a series of dialogues called "Youth Talks," aimed at raising awareness among school students about the energy sector and its importance.

In addition to its participation in the conference, ExxonMobil Egypt (Upstream) Limited organized a specialized technical workshop on "The Hunt for Hydrocarbons " during the event. The workshop served as a knowledge-sharing platform, benefiting approximately 40 university students majoring in geology. It featured presentations by three global experts from ExxonMobil in the research and exploration field, discussing the latest hydrocarbon exploration techniques. This provided participants with an exceptional experience by learning and discussing the advanced technologies that drive our success in this dynamic field, in line with ExxonMobil's strategy regarding knowledge transfer to young talents, aiming to achieve excellence in the entire sector.

It is worth mentioning that through its sponsorship of the Young Professionals program, the company organized field visits to its manufacturing plant in the Tenth of Ramadan City for a number of university students. The visits aimed to provide them with technical experience in the areas of manufacturing, quality, and industrial safety.

About ExxonMobil:

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society’s evolving needs.

The corporation’s primary businesses - Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions – provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants, and chemical companies in the world. ExxonMobil also owns and operates the largest CO2 pipeline network in the United States. In 2021, ExxonMobil announced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans for 2030 for operated assets, compared to 2016 levels. The plans are to achieve a 20-30% reduction in corporate-wide greenhouse gas intensity; a 40-50% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations; a 70-80% reduction in corporate-wide methane intensity; and a 60-70% reduction in corporate-wide flaring intensity.

With advancements in technology and the support of clear and consistent government policies, ExxonMobil aims to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its operated assets by 2050. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and ExxonMobil’s Advancing Climate Solutions.

About ExxonMobil Egypt:

ExxonMobil Egypt is a leading provider of high-quality lubricants and fuels and has a wide network of convenience retail shops. ExxonMobil Egypt has more than 350 service centers under “Mobil” name, more than 110 service centers for Mobil 1 and Mobil Autocare, in addition to 27 “On the Run” branches, and an increasing number of “Way to Go” branches that reached 18 branches. Supported by two lubricant blending manufacturers in Alexandria and the 10th of Ramadan, ExxonMobil Egypt offers a diversified range of industrial products, lubricant solutions and services, in Egypt and more than 40 countries in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, America and the Far East. Since 2019, ExxonMobil Egypt has resumed its interest in exploration and drilling in Egypt and in the Eastern Mediterranean, by owning a franchise for gas exploration and drilling. ExxonMobil Egypt builds on a rich history that began about 120 years ago, starting with the registration of Vacuum Oil Company (Mobil) in 1902. ExxonMobil Egypt is committed to participate in many community initiatives related to education, development and women, serving different sectors and groups in Egyptian society.