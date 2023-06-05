Cairo – ExxonMobil Egypt recently held its annual convention in Cairo to celebrate the achievements and success of its dealers in 2022.

During the event, ExxonMobil Egypt showcased its accomplishments during the span of 2022-2023, shared its vision for the future of motor oils, and launched many new competitive packages to provide unparalleled services. As a result of this approach, ExxonMobil Egypt has cemented its position as a leader in the Egyptian market. The company's commitment to providing the highest quality products and technical services was emphasized, along with its plans for the future to continue doing so.

“We are always keen to continue strengthening the bonds of trust and constructive communication with all our business partners, which constitutes a strategic element of the company’s journey towards long-term investment, in order to maintain our leadership in the Egyptian market,” said Amr Abou Eita, Chairman & Managing Director for ExxonMobil Egypt.

“We also work on growing Mobil branded service stations network across Egypt, coupled with expanding our upstream exploration investments in the country. Additionally, we are interested in evaluating low carbon solutions opportunities. The recent relocation to a state of the art new head office is a reflection of a new era that aligns with the company’s vision to achieve further innovation, expansion and progress” he announced.

“We also invest in capacity building focusing on education, vocational training, women economic empowerment and entrepreneurship,” added Abou Eita.

“Through an innovative marketing strategy, ExxonMobil Egypt has succeeded in increasing the company’s customer base through several programs and initiatives, on top of which is “Mobilawy” the first fuels and lubricants digital loyalty program in Egypt, which targets end consumers and oil shop owners while keeping pace with the digital development in Egypt and the world,” said Mohamed El - Assar, Lubes Market Development Manager at ExxonMobil Egypt.

“We also introduced new bundle offers and incentive programs, in addition to launching new products and packages that address customer needs. Field marketing programs have been a key vehicle to directly interface with end consumers and workshop owners in order to share with them Mobil’s latest products and services,” El-Assar added.

“ExxonMobil Egypt always endeavors to align with the swift development in the Egyptian market. The company has devised new techniques to reach end consumers and provide an exceptional purchasing experience. We work on expanding the network of Mobil 1 centers and Mobil Auto Care outlets, which have reached 157 locations inside the service stations and 85 stand alone.” said Mohamed Askar, Installed Lubes Sales Manager at ExxonMobil Egypt.

“We are planning to boost sales of Mobil 1 and Mobil Super, which guarantee excellent engine performance and preservation in extreme operating conditions. We are also glad to announce the launch of our new product, Mobil Super-Synthetic Technology, a synthetic engine oil with a drain interval of up to 8,000 km, which satisfies our customers’ requirements and while demonstrating highest quality and performance standards.” Askar added

Mohamed Yehia, Wholesale Sales Manager at ExxonMobil Egypt, stated: “We are committed to achieving continuity and sustainability through several pillars. The foremost pillar is profitability for all parties in the sales structure, from the company to distributors, service stations, and oil shops, with the main objective for all being directed to achieve consumer satisfaction.”

“We also strive for the continual development of the sales structure and finding solutions to overcome the current challenges. Considering the current economic environment, ExxonMobil offers products at competitive prices that suit the customer base while maintaining highest quality standards. This is derived from our core strategy to remain the consumer brand of choice” Yehia added.

About ExxonMobil Egypt:

ExxonMobil Egypt is a leading provider of high-quality lubricants and fuels and has a wide network of convenience retail shops. ExxonMobil Egypt has more than 350 service centers under “Mobil” name, more than 110 service centers for Mobil 1 and Mobil Autocare, in addition to 30 “On the Run” branches, and an increasing number of “Way to Go” branches that reached 18 branches. ExxonMobil Egypt offers a diversified range of industrial products, lubricant solutions and services, in Egypt and more than 40 countries in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, America and the Far East, supported by two lubricant blending manufacturers in Alexandria and the 10th of Ramadan. Since 2019, ExxonMobil Egypt has resumed its interest in exploration and drilling in Egypt and in the Eastern Mediterranean, by owning a franchise for gas exploration and drilling. ExxonMobil Egypt builds on a rich history that began about 120 years ago, starting with the registration of Vacuum Oil Company (Mobil) in 1902. ExxonMobil Egypt is committed to participate in many community initiatives related to education, development and women, serving different sectors and groups in Egyptian society.