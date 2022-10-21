News highlights:

October 21st, 2022: HP Inc. has today announced new solutions to help Print Service Providers (PSPs) meet high levels of demand, optimise work processes and grow their businesses by delivering innovative applications.



“To reach higher margins, PSPs are always on the hunt for efficiency gains, and technology that allows them to say yes to more jobs with the confidence to deliver exceptional results,” said Daniel Martinez, General Manager, HP Large Format. “Our latest offerings are designed to enable this. The HP Latex 2700 family delivers increased print quality, raw speed and white ink capabilities that will amaze customers. Meanwhile, our new Professional Print Service Plans give PSPs a range of ways to manage fleets and operations - improving workflow and maximising the potential of their business.”



High performance printing with sustainability in mind



The new 3.2m (126-in) wide HP Latex 2700 printers take production efficiency to the next level, offering vivid colours at up to 89 m2/hr (958 ft²/hr) via symmetrical double printheads, which come equipped with automatic printhead cleaning technology.[iv] Users can take on high-margin jobs with 30% wider gamut at high speed, preserving media gloss and feel across a range of signage and décor applications – including thin films, vinyl and paper.i



Meanwhile, the HP Latex 2700W printers offer the whitest white ink[[v]] on the market at speeds of up to 54 m2/hr (581 ft²/hr), allowing PSPs to produce high-margin applications on pre-coloured and transparent media. Automatic ink recirculation and white printheads that can be stored in an offline rotating chamber eliminates waste between white jobs.[vi]



All devices in the Latex 2700 series run on fourth generation HP Latex ink - bringing UL ECOLOGO® certification[vii], while also meeting UL GREENGUARD GOLD and Toy Safety requirements.[viii] This allows PSPs to embrace jobs in even the most sensitive environments.

Additionally, the whole portfolio takes HP Eco-Carton - cardboard-based ink cartridges that reduce plastic by using 100% recycled and recyclable cardboard containers, as well as recycled plastics from HP’s closed-loop recycling process, including post-consumer beverage bottles and U-validated ocean-bound plastics.[ix]



Unlock efficiency gains with HP Professional Print Service Plans



HP Professional Print Service Plans are designed to enable business agility, maximize uptime and productivity, and to provide learning opportunities and support.



PSPs have a choice of two different HP Professional Print Service Plans – Basic and Plus – with each containing a portfolio of service and software solutions tailored to business needs. New and enhanced features include:



Print Beat Live Production – giving users a single, real-time view of all jobs queued and in production across multiple sites. This helps monitor work, anticipate issues, and save precious time



Print Beat Jobs API – making printer data available to businesses’ external ERP/MIS systems. Monitor HP printers alongside non-HP hardware, automate processes and combine with other operational data for richer business insights



HP Learn – a digital learning platform with free and premium training modules depending on the service plan PSPs choose, allowing users to upskill and keep ahead of challenges



Enhanced HP Service Center – proactive troubleshooting to improve uptime, including smart diagnostics that alert your service representative when action is needed



For further information about HP Professional Print Service Plans and its features, please visit the website here.