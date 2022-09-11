DUBAI – Expo City Dubai was proud to participate in the nationwide “We Stand Together” initiative on Saturday, supporting Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Dubai Cares and Sharjah Charity Association, in coordination with the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Community Development, in their efforts to assist those affected by the floods in Pakistan.

The humanitarian drive took place at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai and brought together hundreds of volunteers to pack thousands of emergency relief kits including clothing, towels and toiletries – to be distributed to women and children affected by the disaster. Similar community events were held in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The flooding, which many officials have blamed on climate change, has claimed more than 1,300 lives, with children accounting for almost a third of the victims, according to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority.

Expo City Dubai a clean, green, tech-enabled city of the future aims to harness the collaborative spirit of Expo 2020 Dubai to drive action towards a sustainable, dignified future for all.

Around 1.2 million Pakistanis currently reside in the UAE – the third largest overseas Pakistani community – with more than 400,000 based in Dubai alone.