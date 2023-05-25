Sharjah: The Expo Center Sharjah has stressed the critical need to foster economic and trade ties among Arab nations by strengthening the exhibition and conference industry across Arab nations, enhancing its performance, and ensuring its sustainable growth.

While receiving Ambassador Mohammedi Ahmadi Al Ni, Secretary-General of the Council of Arab Economic Unity, at the centre, HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, Chairman of the Arab Union for International Exhibitions and Conferences and CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed the need to empower the exhibition and conference sector to maintain its pivotal role in stimulating economic recovery.

"This industry is fundamental to fortifying the national economy and promoting the products and services of Arab enterprises," Al Midfa said. "By doing so, we raise the quality of Arab trade exchanges."

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed initiatives and projects spearheaded by the Arab Union for International Exhibitions and Conferences, operating within the remit of the Council of Arab Economic Unity. The discussed initiatives aim to propel economic development in Arab countries and fortify the exhibition and conference industry.

Al Midfa emphasized that the meeting provided a pivotal opportunity for both sides to deliberate on the current state and future trajectory of the exhibition and conference sector in the Arab world. He underscored the need to promote collaboration and integration among exhibition centers across all Arab nations through fostering strategic partnerships, orchestrating joint exhibitions, and cultivating innovative business strategies designed to enhance the performance of conference and exhibition centers within the Arab region. Al Midfa also accentuated the importance of increasing the exhibition industry's contribution to bolstering various economic sectors.

For his part, Ambassador Mohammadi Ahmed said, "The extensive experience and leading stature of Expo Center Sharjah at the international level have inspired the Council of Arab Economic Unity to seek enhanced cooperation with the center. This collaboration will not only foster the development of the exhibition sector in Arab nations but also leverage the center's top-tier organizational capabilities. Consequently, it will serve as a platform to amplify collaborative efforts between the business communities in Sharjah and all Arab countries."

As the meeting concluded, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa extended a token of appreciation by presenting a commemorative trophy to H. E. Ambassador Mohammadi Ahmed. In return, the ambassador expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he received.

