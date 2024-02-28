Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Espace Real Estate, a leading name in Dubai's real estate landscape, is delighted to announce the return of its E50 Open House Event on Sunday 3rd March. Recognised as Dubai’s largest open house event, the bi-annual event has evolved into a showcase of over 250 properties, providing a unique opportunity for both owners, buyers, and tenants in Dubai.

The open house event offers a range of benefits to both owners and sellers across Dubai. Owners can gain exposure to a qualified pool of buyers, increasing the likelihood of successful deals, and those with tenanted properties can pre-arrange viewings, addressing challenges related to occupied spaces. Buyers can take advantage of securing the day to explore a wide variety of properties across Dubai's sought-after communities including Emirates Living, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Damac Hills, Mira, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Arabian Ranches, Green Community, and many more.

Speaking ahead of the event, Gil Van Gelder, Sales Director of Espace Real Estate, said: “E50, a signature event by Espace, has been a testament to our commitment to connecting qualified buyers with exceptional properties. The upcoming event promises an array of properties across Dubai's popular communities, catering to a variety of tastes and preferences.”

“Our last E50 event in November drew over 250 clients who attended viewings on the day, and this coming Sunday, we are excited to have our entire Espace team of 150+ brokers working, with their stock open for viewings,” added Van Gelder."

A selection of properties will be featured in the event, for both sales and rental purposes. This includes units for first time buyers, upgraded villas, apartments for investment opportunities and luxury mansions.

Luxury villa on Palm Jumeirah

Bedrooms: 4 Bedroom Garden Home

Asking Price: AED 55,000,000

Link: https://www.espace.ae/properties-single/4-bedroom-villa-for-sale-frond-a-palm-jumeirah-dubai-es-22941

QR Code: https://we.tl/t-LYLBGW4d9u

Key Features:

Fully Renovated 4 Bedroom Villa

Private Pool & Beach Access

Panoramic Skyline Views

First time buyer?

Villa in Al Reem 1, Arabian Ranches

Address: Al Reem 1, Arabian Ranches, Dubai

Bedrooms: 3 Bedroom Villa + Study

Asking Price: AED4,350,000

Link: https://www.espace.ae/properties-single/3-bedroom-villa-for-sale--al-reem-1-arabian-ranches-dubai-es-22768

QR Code: https://we.tl/t-b4Q7tiP1sg

Key Features:

Brand New

Upgraded

Vacant on Transfer

Looking to build your investment portfolio?

This Shoreline – Hallawi, Palm Jumeirah unit could be the perfect opportunity

Bedrooms: 2 Bedroom + Maid

Asking Price: AED3,550,000

Link: https://www.espace.ae/properties-single/2-bedroom-apartment-for-sale--shoreline---hallawi-palm-jumeirah-dubai-es-20565

QR Code: https://we.tl/t-TZQW8oxfKg

Key Features:

Fully Upgraded

Located in The Heart of Palm Jumeirah

Vacant on Transfer

Those interested in exploring properties in advance can visit www.espace.ae to view the full line-up. To arrange your viewings please contact the agents directly via the Espace website.

-Ends-

For all media enquiries, please contact:

Maryanne Peacock

maryanne@thecommsclubdxb.com

About Espace Real Estate

Established in 2009 in the United Arab Emirates, Espace Real Estate is one of Dubai’s leading property brokerages providing a full suite of property-related services across residential sales & leasing, mortgage services, property management, and short-term holiday rentals.

The award-winning property brokerage offers a wealth of experience, tailoring world-class services that offer added value in fulfilling the property needs of both residents and investors in Dubai.

Espace Real Estate, with its leading market share in many of Dubai’s most well-known communities, manages middle to upscale and ultra-luxury properties, well-suited for families living in Dubai across more than 55 communities.

Having organically grown to a team of over 195 employees, Espace Real Estate has established itself as a well-respected and well-known market-leading brokerage. Built on the values of transparency and knowledge the team is managed under a British style of leadership with 7 different nationalities sitting on the senior management team. Espace Real Estate is a several-time winner of Property Finder’s Best Quality brokerage award and has attained several awards from Bayut. Winning the Dubai Land Department award in recognition as one of the most transacting real estate brokerages in Dubai 2023 is one of the biggest highlights for Espace to date.