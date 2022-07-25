Muscat: Reaffirming its commitment to recognise and reward account holders who continually aid its strategic initiatives, ahli islamic has introduced a new rewarding campaign. This campaign offers customers an exciting package of attractive incentives.

The three-month-long campaign, scheduled to run until October 3, 2022, will provide cash benefits of up to OMR 150 and 5 star resort voucher for 1 night stay to Qitaf and Al Namaa account holders, every time they refer a family, friend or acquaintance to open a new account with ahli islamic. The campaign is open for all referrals from existing customers of the Bank’s various segments such as Mass, Premium and Private; where customers can make unlimited referrals and earn unlimited rewards.

As per the scheme, the Bank will offer a referral amount of OMR 100 for Qitaf account holders, whose deposit amounts range from OMR 35,000 to 99,999. The referral reward will be increased to a total of OMR 150 for customers with deposits of OMR 100,000 and more. Al Namaa Account holders, with deposits ranging from OMR 35,000 to 99,999 and those with OMR 100,000 and above, can earn referral amounts of OMR 50 and OMR 100, respectively.

Classifying the rewards, Mr. Yousuf bin Salim Al Rawahi, DGM – Head of ahli islamic, said, “With the new referrals, we are opening avenues for our loyal patrons to earn benefits every time they refer new customers. As a customer-centric Bank, we are constantly implementing offers and introducing products that add value to our service portfolio and enhance our customers’ experience with us. The referral campaign is our way of expressing gratitude to those customers who have had a fruitful experience and want to share it with our prospective clients. This will also bolster our growth plan, as we take definitive steps to increase our footprints in the country.”

The campaign, targeting new-to-bank customers, will augment ahli Islamic’s position. It will also establish a newer platform to engage with potential customers and create a stronger base of Islamic banking customers.

Highlighting Islamic banking as one of the fastest-growing segments of the worldwide financial system, Mr. Al Rawahi added: “While Qitaf reflects the Bank’s vision to provide innovative and Shari’a compliant banking solutions to customers, Al Namaa Savings Account provides a perfect investment avenue for depositors who wish to earn returns on their investments. We aim for our referral scheme will reflect the current trend in the Islamic banking sector and encourage new customers to experience its vast potential.”

Oman has seen exponential growth in the Islamic banking sector since it was first introduced, and ahli Islamic has taken on the onus of boosting this growth with its sharia-compliant banking solutions that address customers’ banking needs.

-Ends-