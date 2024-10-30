The plant will generate enough electricity for approximately 160,000 homes across the UAE and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 2.4 million metric tonnes annually

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services of water and electricity across the UAE, today announced the receipt of three proposals from ENGIE, a consortium comprised of EDF Renewables and Korea Western Power (KOWEPO), and a consortium comprised of Jinko Power and JERA, for the development of the new 1,500 megawatt (AC) Khazna Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Project.

Located in Al Khazna area of Abu Dhabi, Khazna Solar PV is EWEC’s fourth world-leading, utility-scale solar power project. Once commercially operational, it will generate enough electricity to power approximately 160,000 homes across the UAE and will also raise EWEC’s total solar PV power capacity to approximately 5.5 gigawatts (GW) AC. Khazna Solar PV is expected to reduce Abu Dhabi’s carbon emissions by more than 2.4 million metric tonnes per year, providing 5 per cent of EWEC’s forecasted 36 per cent reduction in power emissions intensity by 2030 compared to today.

The Khazna Solar PV project plays a pivotal role in enabling EWEC to achieve its strategic plans of raising Abu Dhabi’s solar power generation capacity to approximately 13 GW by 2030 and supplying 60 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s total power demand from renewable and clean energy sources by 2035, in line with the Department of Energy’s (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “EWEC is commissioning and deploying globally recognised renewable and clean energy projects that secure a sustainable and reliable power supply for the UAE. Our latest project, Khazna Solar PV, is our fourth world-leading utility-scale solar project and a cornerstone in our strategic commitment to the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. Solar PV is pivotal in driving the energy sector transition to a carbon-neutral future, and collectively Khazna Solar PV, together with Noor Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra Solar PV and Al Ajban Solar PV, will reduce carbon emissions by more than 8.2 million metric tonnes per year by 2027. We look forward to collaborating with the awarded partner to further strengthen the UAE’s position as a global leader in sustainable development and decarbonisation initiatives.”

EWEC received 27 Expressions of Interest from potential bidding companies and consortiums, with 19 qualifying for the RFP stage after submitting Statements of Qualification. Moving forward, the proposals will undergo a detailed technical and commercial evaluation process to select the best proposal. The awarding announcement and the execution of the Power Purchase Agreement are expected to take place by Q2 2025.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and system despatch services of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

For EWEC media enquiries, please contact: communications@ewec.ae