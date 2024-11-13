2024 sees increased demand for Clean Energy Certificates, with new partnerships with key entities

Abu Dhabi, UAE — EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services for water and electricity across the UAE, today announced that it has opened registration for its Q4 2024 Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) auction. The auction is scheduled to close on 13 December 2024.

The past year has seen record participation in the CECs scheme, with a significant number of new sectors and industries participating in the auctions. By certifying clean energy consumption, the scheme enables entities to verify the decarbonisation of their operations and a reduction in their Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

EWEC recently announced a strategic agreement with ADNEC Group to provide the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi with clean energy. Under this agreement, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi’s energy requirements will be met through EWEC’s renewable and clean energy sources. Furthermore, EWEC extended its clean energy partnership with dmg events for the third consecutive year to power the World Utilities Congress 2024, hosted by TAQA, with renewable and clean energy throughout the event. This is in addition to providing the 6th Arab Water Forum, which was held in conjunction with the World Utilities Congress with CECs.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “The Clean Energy Certificates scheme is an important initiative supporting the UAE’s decarbonisation journey. This internationally recognised scheme enables stakeholders to actively contribute to Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s clean energy targets, supporting our shared net zero goals. As we continue through the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, we have witnessed significant interest from a diverse range of key economic sectors, enabling us to forge new strategic agreements and expand existing partnerships to drive tangible progress towards a sustainable future. We encourage all entities to join us in this journey by participating in the upcoming auction and taking proactive steps to decarbonise their operations.”

The CECs issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy in units of 1 megawatt-hour (MWh) certify that the electricity consumed by the redeeming Abu Dhabi-based entity originates from a renewable or clean energy source. The scheme conforms to the internationally recognised standard developed by the International Renewable Energy Certificate Standard Foundation (I-REC Standard) and is the only accredited instrument that proves the ownership of the environmental and economic benefits of consuming clean energy, verifying the entities’ green credentials.

Registration to participate in EWEC’s upcoming CECs auction is now open and will close on 13 December 2024. To participate, please visit www.ewec.ae/en/CleanEnergyCertificates or contact EWEC’s Clean Energy Certificates team at CleanEnergyCertificates@ewec.ae.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and system despatch services of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

