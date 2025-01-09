Landmark project will help meet EWEC’s target of increasing Abu Dhabi’s solar power generation to at least 10GW by 2030

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services of water and electricity across the UAE, today issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to qualified companies for the development of the Zarraf Solar PV Independent Power Producer (IPP) project.

Located in the Al Zarraf area of the Al Dhafra Region, this greenfield project represents a significant step forward in the UAE's energy transition. The Zarraf Solar PV project will have a 1,500MW (AC) power generation capacity, enough to power approximately 160,000 homes and reduce CO2 emissions by up to 2.4 million metric tonnes annually. It will deliver 5 per cent of EWEC’s forecasted 36 per cent reduction in power emissions intensity by 2030 compared to today.

Zarraf Solar PV will be EWEC’s and Abu Dhabi’s fifth world-leading, utility-scale solar PV project, significantly contributing to EWEC’s strategic plan to increase Abu Dhabi’s solar power capacity to at least 10GW (AC) by 2030.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “Zarraf Solar PV is a further example of EWEC’s sharp focus on commissioning the development of world-leading projects as a strategic pillar in our plans to decarbonise the energy sector in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. Solar power generation represents a cost-effective, sustainable, and transformative option that accelerates the UAE’s energy transition. I welcome the strong level of interest expressed in this essential project so far, and we look forward to receiving proposals from pre-qualified companies and moving to the next stage of development on this exciting project.”

By 2035, EWEC forecasts that at least 18GW of solar PV will be in operation, supporting the realisation of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, which will see 60 per cent of the emirate’s total power demand met by renewable and clean energy sources.

The RFP is being issued to bidders who passed the qualification process following the Expression of Interest (EOI) stage in October 2024. Twenty companies and consortiums submitted EOIs, while 16 companies and consortiums qualified for the RFP stage after submitting Statements of Qualification. The RFP provides detailed requirements and proposed technical parameters for the project to support companies and consortiums in developing their submissions.

The Zarraf Solar PV project will involve the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance, and ownership of the plant and associated infrastructure. The successful developer or developer consortium will own up to 40 per cent of the entity, while the remaining equity will be held indirectly by the Abu Dhabi Government.

The developer will enter into a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with EWEC, the single buyer of power and water capacity and output in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The PPA will be structured as an energy purchase agreement whereby EWEC will pay only for the net electrical energy supplied by the plant.

Responses to the RFP are due by Q2 2025. EWEC will then hold a public event to confirm the companies and consortiums who submit proposals.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and system despatch services of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

