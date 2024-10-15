Developers and developer consortiums are invited to submit Expressions of Interest by 5 November

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services of water and electricity across the UAE, today invited developers and developer consortiums to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the development of a new wind power farm to be located in close proximity to the existing utility-scale wind programme in Al Sila.

The Al Sila Wind project is a greenfield renewable energy project with a generation capacity of up to 140 megawatts (MW) AC which, when fully operational, will more than double the existing wind generation capacity in the UAE. This significant addition to the UAE’s renewable energy portfolio will generate enough clean electricity to power 36,000 homes, displacing 190,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, and will directly contribute to Abu Dhabi’s Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for 60 per cent of electricity production to be generated by renewable and clean sources.

Together with the existing UAE wind assets, this new wind project will increase the UAE’s wind generation capacity to approximately 240MW, laying the foundation for further expansion in wind energy as per EWEC’s Statement of Future Capacity Requirements report. It comes as part of EWEC’s strategic vision to diversify the UAE’s energy mix and accelerate its energy transition, offering another reliable source of renewable energy that complements other transformative technologies deployed by EWEC.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “EWEC proudly expanded our energy generation portfolio in 2023 through our strategic agreement with Masdar for power generated from the UAE’s existing utility-scale wind programme. Now, with this new project, we will more than double wind generation capacity in the UAE, and significantly expand the provision of renewable energy available 24/7. Importantly, this new project will pave the way for further large-scale deployment of wind technology in Ahu Dhabi, and by harnessing the power of wind we are not only diversifying our energy portfolio but showcasing that a clean energy future is within reach.”

The Al Sila Wind project will involve the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance and ownership of the wind farm and associated infrastructure.

The project will follow the independent power project programme of Abu Dhabi, where developers enter into a long-term power purchase agreement with EWEC as the sole procurer of electricity.

EWEC invites developers or developer consortiums to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) by the deadline of 5 November 2024, at 12:00 noon Gulf Standard Time (GST). Interested parties are requested to submit their EOI via electronic copy to: sila.wind.project@ewec.ae.

Following a review of the EOIs, EWEC will issue the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to proceed to the next stage. The RFQ will provide additional details regarding the project, pre-qualification criteria and the bidding process.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and system despatch services of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

For EWEC media enquiries, please contact: communications@ewec.ae