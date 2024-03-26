Dubai, UAE – Evolution Aesthetics Clinic proudly introduced the future of skincare with state-of-the-art HELEO4™ Technology, ushering in a new era of beauty and wellness in Dubai. Founded by industry veteran Tamara Bigaeva, the clinic is poised to redefine aesthetics with an unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation.

The beauty industry welcomes a groundbreaking innovation with the launch of HELEO4™, a patented professional program meticulously crafted to rejuvenate and restore skin health. Developed on the foundation of cutting-edge technology, HELEO4™ introduces a novel approach to skincare by harnessing the power of light quanta in conjunction with the latest generation photosensitizer - HELEO4™.

At the heart of HELEO4™ lies its proprietary photosensitizer, a revolutionary product featuring a unique active complex built upon the patented Spherometallochlorin™ technology. This innovative blend forms the cornerstone of HELEO4™, offering a transformative solution that delivers rapid and visible results in skin rejuvenation, acne treatment, elimination of visible age-related changes, and most importantly, ensures safe health improvement and controlled initiation of skin cell regeneration.

The principle behind HELEO4™ technology is rooted in cellular detoxification. By penetrating the skin, HELEO4™ selectively identifies and removes damaged cells, preventing the division of erroneous cells while promoting the proliferation of healthy ones. This selective stimulation, reminiscent of techniques employed in oncology therapy, has been seamlessly integrated into cosmetic procedures, making HELEO4™ a pioneering solution in skincare.

Under specific light wavelengths, the active HELEO4™ complex activates and targets damaged cells, ecologically eliminating them from the body while stimulating the division of healthy cells. This process contributes to the suppression of pathological processes, activation of cellular and humoral immunity, enhancement of metabolism, and initiation of collagen and elastin renewal.

Indicated for a wide range of dermatological concerns including age-related structural changes, rosacea, acne, post-acne scars, hypertrophic scars, vitiligo, hyperpigmentation, photodamage, and actinic keratosis, HELEO4™ stands out as the most environmentally friendly procedure for enhancing skin quality among the most effective.

The advantages of the HELEO4™ technique are multifaceted. Offering a non-invasive approach with no side effects, discomfort, or rehabilitation period, HELEO4™ ensures lasting results that can be witnessed after just one session. The procedure, priced at 750 AED for the face and 1000 AED for the scalp, can be undertaken as a standalone treatment or in combination with other methods, requiring no anesthesia and presenting no risk of side effects or complications.

About Evolution Aesthetic Clinic:

Evolution Aesthetics Clinic's cutting-edge technology marks a transformative milestone in Dubai's beauty and wellness landscape. A team of seasoned experts with extensive experience in aesthetic medicine with a commitment to tailored treatments, Evolution Clinic ensures individualized approaches that cater to a diverse range of aesthetic needs. Its esteemed doctors boast over a decade of experience each, holding PHD degrees in dermatology and recognized internationally for their expertise in dermatology and aesthetic gynecology.

The clinic boasts state-of-the-art machines, such as the Heleo4 Skin Detox and the Dermadrop non-injectable mesotherapy system, alongside other innovative devices like the Soprano Platinum Titanium 3in1 wavelength hair removal device, RSL-sculpting, Endospheres, Tesla Former, iYashi Dome, LDM, and exclusive tailored laser protocols.