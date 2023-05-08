Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS), the largest electric vehicle conference and exhibition in the Middle East region, is set to take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from the 29th-31st May 2023. Organized by Nirvana Holding, the annual summit is now in its second year, showcasing the latest innovations in the e-mobility industry and bringing together EV industry leaders from around the world.

One of the key highlights of this year’s event is the Technology Park, an innovation area that will display the latest technologies in e-mobility. The Technology Park is being supported by Global Education Energy Environment (Global EEE). The Technology Park will be divided into two sectors: universities and technology incubators. Selected local and international universities doing research in the e-mobility area will showcase their electric and solar-powered vehicles built by university engineering students and participate in open tech sessions and workshops. Meanwhile, local incubators will have an opportunity to showcase their latest innovations in the e-mobility industry and participate in open tech sessions.

This year, EVIS will also provide a free opportunity for the public to test drive the latest EV models on the outdoor EV Test Drive Track. The test drive track is being organized in partnership with major automotive companies in the UAE and will be open to the public for the entire duration of the event. This will provide an exceptional opportunity for the public to learn more about EVs and experience different models.

In addition to the Technology Park and the outdoor EV Test Drive, the EVIS will feature a range of keynote speeches, sessions, and panel discussions on topics related to e-mobility, giving an overview of the market in the MENA region and beyond. The event will bring together experts from the automotive industry, academia, and government to discuss the latest developments and trends in the e-mobility industry.

Transportation is responsible for almost a third of carbon emissions worldwide. It’s also a vital component of any city,” said Steve Severance, the director of growth at Masdar City, EVIS’ sustainability sponsor. “As part of our work creating a green-print for cities of the future, Masdar City is committed to investing in and developing the most innovative low-carbon transportation solutions. We have pioneered two generations of autonomous electric vehicles that have carried more than two million passengers. We’re proud to partner with EVIS in showcasing the latest in electric transportation.”

"We are thrilled to be organizing the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) and to be bringing together the latest technologies in the e-mobility industry. This year we are focusing on showcasing the various opportunities this new sector is opening for the Middle East, educating the public, and bridging the gap between policy, industry, and academia" said Mr. Naser Al Bahri, Head of the Organizing Committee of EVIS 2023. "The Technology Park, supported by Global EEE, will showcase the amazing work of universities and technology incubators in this field. The test drive track will give the public a chance to experience the latest EV models firsthand. We are confident that the event will be a huge success and will help to further promote the development of the e-mobility industry in the UAE and beyond.” Mr. Al Bahri added.

The EVIS is an event that should not be missed by anyone interested in the latest developments in the e-mobility industry in the Middle East region. For more information on the event, including the full agenda and details on how to register, please visit the event website: https://www.evinnovationsummit.com/