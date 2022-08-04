Manama, Bahrain: Euro Motors, the exclusive importer and distributor for Jaguar Land Rover launches its new campaign ““LET’S SWITCH IT UP. YOU SELL. WE BUY.” Inviting customers to sell their Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.

Euro Motors will buy vehicles from customers and the valuation process can be done at their doorstep. Moreover, the company offers competitive market value with the option to complete the payment process within 48 hours. All Jaguar Land Rover models 2019 to 2022 are eligible.

Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover Assistant General Manager Andi Woolley said: “Euro Motors is constantly striving to provide new and exclusive campaigns which provide our customers the best value and ensure satisfaction and convenience. The LET’S SWITCH IT UP campaign provides all enables our customers to get a quick, competitive valuation, from our team of trained specialists.”

Customers can inquire by contacting the Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover showroom on 17460460 or visiting their facility in Sitra. They can also visit the website to view the entire Jaguar Land Rover range of models at https://www.landroverbahrain.com/ or https://www.jaguar-bahrain.com/.

