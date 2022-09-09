Abu Dhabi: Etisalat UAE, branded as etisalat by e&, today announced the launch of special packages to empower the education sector rewarding them for their dedication to progressing the knowledge economy in the country as well as their efforts and hard work during the academic year. The campaign is launched as part of etisalat by e&’s continuous efforts to give back to different segments of society.

The ‘Back to School’ campaign comprises multiple packages that include 100 GB local data to be used for 90 days at AED 149 for employees from the education segment registered under their organisation and for the administration department from educational institutions, where they can benefit from 2000 SMS free for one month. They can also take advantage of the free for life Whatsapp Business account worth AED 2,000.

Subscribers currently using the corporate packages provided by their educational institution can enjoy the benefits of this exclusive campaign that will run until 30th September 2022 . More exclusive packages for the community will be released until end of the year.

etisalat by e& has always worked actively in the Education Sector. Specifically, during the pandemic, the company ramped up its efforts to support distance learning activities for students. It was also instrumental in offering free access to specific study platforms identified by the Ministry of Education. With the launch of the ‘Back to School’ campaign, the company is bringing new opportunities for businesses in the Education Sector to enjoy all the benefits irrespective of the size of the organisation.

In the past, etisalat by e& has spearheaded several similar initiatives to connect communities including, construction workers during Eid Al Adha and delivery workers during Ramadan.

