Dubai: etisalat by e& and the UAE Cyber Security Council today announced the graduation of Etisalat Academy's first cohort of the Cyber Sniper Programme, a comprehensive cybersecurity training programme designed to develop UAE government employees' knowledge and skills in the ever-evolving cybersecurity field.

The programme covers a wide range of topics, including ethical hacking, incident response, and digital forensics. It is a pioneering initiative that aims to produce a highly certified pool of cybersecurity experts equipped with the latest knowledge to safeguard the nation's digital frontiers.

The first cohort of 26 government employees from various entities completed the programme with the graduation ceremony taking place during GITEX Global 2023. The graduates were given their certificates in the presence of Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of etisalat by e&, and Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of UAE Cyber Security Council.

Obaid Bokisha, Group Chief Operations Officer, e&, congratulated the new graduates, stating: “It is great to see this dedication in advancing their knowledge in the world of cybersecurity, as it is not just an investment in their future but also the security and resilience of UAE. This commitment is truly commendable required today in a cyber landscape that is constantly evolving at an unprecedented pace, and the importance of cybersecurity has never been more critical. We look forward to working with the council on many more initiatives that contributes to protecting our nation’s cyber landscape.”

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of UAE Cyber Security Council, said: “It is great to see the first batch of graduates from our pioneering initiative that will add immense value and build the next generation of cybersecurity experts in the country. Thanks to partners like etisalat by e& we are able to successfully work on this programme that is a key part of the UAE government's efforts to reinforce the country's position in cybersecurity knowledge and practice. As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, it has become imperative to have skilled personnel equipped with the latest knowledge to protect the nation's critical infrastructure and data.”

The programme offered participants a unique hands-on experience, allowing them to delve deep into cybersecurity and benefit from international best practices. Coming from different government sectors, participants also had the opportunity to share experiences, collaborate on projects, and brainstorm innovative ideas. Such collaboration is envisioned to foster innovation and solidify a culture of shared knowledge and teamwork across government entities.

The Cyber Sniper Programme is a significant step towards building a more secure and resilient cyber ecosystem in the UAE. By training and upskilling government employees in cybersecurity, the programme is helping to create a pool of highly skilled professionals who can play a vital role in protecting the nation's critical infrastructure and data.