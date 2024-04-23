Arriving just in time for the bustling summer travel season and the corporate travel market.

The super-jumbo features The Residence, the iconic three-room suite in the sky, serving up an unparalleled flying experience.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways flight EY1 from Abu Dhabi to New York arrived at JFK Airport on Monday, 22 April, heralding the start of the airline’s A380 double-decker service featuring The Residence, the legendary, sumptuous three-room suite in the sky.

After a celebratory send-off in Abu Dhabi, Etihad pilots waved the US and UAE flags from the cockpit after the super-jumbo arrived on its stand in New York.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: "We're thrilled to introduce our A380 experience to New York, confident that our guests will relish the exceptional onboard journey. Whether travelling in Economy, Business, First Class, or our luxurious three-room suite, The Residence, passengers can expect unparalleled service from our award-winning crew.

“We want to ensure guests arrive in the Big Apple feeling refreshed and at ease. This commitment is crucial for all our travellers, not least our corporate clients who rely on us for business travel, and we have timed our A380 services, so customers arrive in New York or Abu Dhabi in time to make good use of the business day, or for their onward connections.

“Introducing the A380 to the popular New York route aligns with our strategy to meet increasing customer demand and expand our network. It comes just three weeks after we launched our new route to Boston, our fourth US gateway, underlining our commitment to serving and growing the North American market.”

The addition of the A380 significantly boosts Etihad's capacity in the vital US market, providing seamless and convenient connections to the broader Middle East and the Indian subcontinent.

The increase in capacity will also make it easier to attract a greater number of visitors eager to explore the dynamic attractions of Abu Dhabi and savour the premium leisure experience on offer from Etihad.

One of Etihad's two daily flights to New York will be serviced by the A380, while the other will be operated by a 787-9, offering First, Business, and Economy cabins.

Welcome onboard

Every guest in Etihad’s A380 is treated to a unique and elevated experience. For those in Economy, a dedicated welcome area sets the tone. The cabin boasts 68 extra legroom seats with an additional 4 inches of space, along with 337 Economy Smart seats featuring Etihad's signature fixed-wing headrests and large pillows for maximum comfort.

On the upper deck, the Business Studios™ provide an exclusive haven with 70 private spaces, ensuring a stress-free journey. The upper deck also houses The Lobby, a serviced lounge and bar area between the First and Business cabins. Collaborating with Armani/Casa, Etihad brings sophistication to the Business experience, offering premium ceramics, glassware, cutlery, and fabrics. Comprehensive Wi-Fi connection and extra levels of comfort and convenience make it easy for business travellers to remain productive and in touch.

First Apartments take luxury to new heights with nine private spaces, each equipped with designer tableware, a spacious leather lounge chair, and a separate ottoman that transforms into an 80" lie-flat bed. First-class guests can enjoy personal vanity units and access to the exclusive First-class shower room.

The Residence

At the pinnacle of luxury is The Residence, the world's only three-room suite in the sky. Accommodating up to two guests, The Residence features a private living room, bedroom, and ensuite bathroom, complete with a shower at 40,000 feet. A dedicated team of Etihad cabin crew ensures unparalleled service.

Guests in The Residence can indulge in a culinary journey with an à la carte menu, served on designer tableware in the private living room, or even opt for breakfast in bed. From gourmet cuisine to champagne and caviar, The Residence Signature High Tea offers a range of lavish options.

