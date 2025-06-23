Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, has announced the launch of the second edition of its Global Rail Innovation Award. This prestigious initiative features an AED 1,000,000 grant designed to inspire and accelerate transformative solutions in transport, mobility, and logistics. The award is open for submissions from startups, research institutions, technology leaders, and innovators worldwide, with finalists and winners to be honored at the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition & Conference 2025, taking place from September 30 to October 2 at ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi.

Driving Innovation and Global Leadership

The Global Rail Innovation Award underscores Etihad Rail’s commitment to fostering next-generation advancements in rail and mobility, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a global leader in transport innovation.

Award Categories and Eligibility

The competition welcomes solutions addressing key challenges and opportunities in the rail, transport, logistics, and mobility sectors. Entries will be judged on technical originality, commercial viability, scalability, and alignment with future global transport needs. The award is open to participants from around the world, emphasizing Etihad Rail’s dedication to global collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Key Dates and Event Details

Submission Deadline: July 31, 2025

July 31, 2025 Finalist Showcase and Winner Announcement: Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition & Conference 2025, September 30 – October 2, ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi

Celebrating Past Achievements

Building on the momentum of the 2024 edition, which attracted over 75 international entries, the award continues to set new benchmarks for innovation. Previous winners include:

CEMIT – “Monitoring in Motion” : Real-time ride comfort and infrastructure analysis

: Real-time ride comfort and infrastructure analysis LTTS – “Innovative Way to Detect Visible Rail Defects in Real-Time” : AI-driven rail defect detection

: AI-driven rail defect detection SYSTRA – “Digital Twin for Railway Infrastructure”: Predictive digital twin modeling for rail systems

Impact and Future Opportunities

Winners and finalists will gain international recognition and exclusive visibility at one of the transport sector’s most significant gatherings, attended by government ministers, CEOs, investors, and industry leaders. Their innovations will be featured in the official conference program and highlighted in dedicated technical sessions, opening doors to global networking and collaboration with Etihad Rail and its partners.

Next Steps for Participants

Submissions are open until July 31, 2025. Interested innovators can find more details and submit their applications via the official portal: https://www.grtiec.com/innovation-awards/.

This initiative forms part of Etihad Rail’s broader mission to build a smarter, more sustainable transport future, positioning the UAE as a hub for innovation and multimodal connectivity.