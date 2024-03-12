Etihad Cargo's partners and customers will benefit from commercial teams and sales representatives having access to tailored recommendations, enabling them to add value to business relationships.

Etihad Cargo and Rotate spent over 6,000 hours developing Sales Cockpit, with 50 Etihad Cargo team members contributing 1,000 hours in the development of the tool.

Following Etihad Cargo's successful roll-out of Sales Cockpit, Rotate will continue to develop further features and enhancements.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, is officially launching Sales Cockpit, a digital sales optimisation tool that will enable the carrier to enhance customer relationships and add value to its partnerships.

Etihad Cargo partnered with Netherlands-based Rotate in May 2023 to co-develop Sales Cockpit with the aim of utilising data and machine learning to improve customer service and gain a more in-depth understanding of the carrier's partners and customers. Using custom-built algorithms to analyse data, Sales Cockpit generates tailored and customisable recommendations on how users can strengthen customer relationships by identifying current and future opportunities.

Etihad Cargo and Rotate have completed the co-development and delivery of the first-of-its-kind tool. The carrier will now roll out Sales Cockpit globally, providing its commercial teams with access to updated data analysis and a real-time snapshot of Etihad Cargo's business on particular routes, with individual customers and by product.

Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo at Etihad Cargo, said: "The successful co-development and completion of Sales Cockpit in partnership with Rotate will benefit Etihad Cargo's partners, as sales representatives and account managers are empowered by data to have more meaningful interactions with customers. The tailored recommendations provided by this innovative tool will help Etihad Cargo deliver a more efficient and seamless customer journey and boost sales, helping the carrier to develop stronger partnerships and help customers achieve their business objectives."

Ryan Keyrouse, Chief Executive Officer at Rotate, said: "Co-developing Sales Cockpit with an innovative partner like Etihad Cargo gave us unique access to an expert team to rapidly build and validate the solution. The collaboration helped maximise adoption, as both Head Office and local teams were involved throughout its development. We are immensely grateful to the whole Etihad Cargo team for the enthusiasm and energy they put into this project."

Over 50 Etihad Cargo team members were involved in the co-development of Sales Cockpit, contributing over 1,000 of the total 6,000 development hours. During the development phase, Rotate and Etihad Cargo's steering team visited ten of the carrier's global stations in 20 weeks, allowing improvements to be implemented in real time following feedback from Etihad Cargo's teams.

Etihad Cargo's sales representatives and commercial teams will now be using Sales Cockpit globally to gain visibility of the carrier's key accounts across its entire network. This will enable them to benchmark regional performance and identify opportunities on a global scale to help customers meet their tonnage targets.

Brun concluded: "Etihad Cargo and Rotate's partnership has enabled the carrier to provide its expertise to help unlock the full potential of digitalisation. Sales Cockpit will benefit not only Etihad Cargo and its customers but also has the potential to transform how other carriers in the wider air cargo community access the vast amounts of data available and use it to start having more meaningful and engaging conversations with their customers."

About Etihad Cargo:

Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways. Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the leading air cargo carriers in the world, offering customers a range of cargo products and services to five major continents. Its hub in Abu Dhabi is strategically located at the centre of the world's busiest trade lanes, providing an integral link between Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and Africa.

In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo offers a wide range of specialty products including live animals, dangerous goods, valuables and vulnerables, personal effects, as well as its market leading cold chain products (the latter holding IATA's stringent Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators certifications for both Pharmaceutical and Perishables Logistics, as well as Live Animals Logistics).

For more information, please visit www.etihadcargo.com

About Rotate:

Rotate helps the air cargo industry make better commercial and strategic decisions and provides (strategy) consulting, world-leading market data and cloud-based tools and analytics. It targets all domains that drive commercial performance, such as: fleet and network design, sales optimisation, dynamic pricing, revenue management, contract management, and revenue leakage.

Rotate is based in the Netherlands and brings together a unique mix of air cargo experts, strategy consultants and technology professionals. Its team is passionate about air cargo and believes there is huge potential to turn data into action and create real and practical solutions and strategies. Rotate was founded by a core of experienced air cargo consultants in 2022.

For more information, please visit www.letsrotate.com

