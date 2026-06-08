Codeshare supports Etihad’s new Abu Dhabi–Bucharest service launching 17 December 2026

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways and TAROM, the national airline of Romania, have signed a codeshare agreement that connects Etihad’s global guests with Romania and Eastern Europe, and links travellers from Romania to Abu Dhabi, Etihad’s home and gateway to its worldwide network. The agreement was signed at the IATA Annual General Meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

Under the partnership, Etihad guests can book a single ticket on TAROM flights from Bucharest to six cities across Romania: Baia Mare, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Oradea, Suceava, and Timisoara. The codeshare also extends to four Eastern European capitals: Belgrade, Budapest, Chisinau, and Sofia. Guests from Romania, in turn, can reach Abu Dhabi from Bucharest on Etihad’s new service.

The codeshare supports the launch of Etihad’s new Abu Dhabi–Bucharest service on 17 December 2026. Once the new service begins, guests can travel on a single ticket between Bucharest and destinations across Etihad’s network, with bags checked through to the final stop.

Romania is one of Eastern Europe’s fastest-growing economies and a rising travel destination, drawing visitors to the medieval towns of Transylvania, the Carpathian Mountains, and the Danube Delta. The codeshare gives Etihad’s guests a single connection to Bucharest and the wider region.

For travellers from Romania, the codeshare opens a new connection to Abu Dhabi, home to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the museums of the Saadiyat Cultural District and the beaches and resorts of the Arabian Gulf.From the UAE capital, guests can travel onward with Etihad to destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Arik De, Etihad Airways Chief Revenue & Commercial Officer, said: “TAROM gives Etihad real depth in Eastern Europe: a flag carrier shaped by more than seven decades of European aviation, and an established network reaching across the country and the wider region. Launching this codeshare ahead of our own Bucharest service means we enter a fast-growing market with genuine scale from day one.”

Mircea Nicolae Cotoros, TAROM Chief Commercial Officer, said: “This codeshare with Etihad Airways extends TAROM’s international reach and gives passengers a new connection between Bucharest and Abu Dhabi. It strengthens the link between Romania and the Middle East, supports the continued growth of our network and fostering cultural and economic exchanges.”

With the addition of TAROM, Etihad’s partner network now spans 47 codeshare and over 130 interline partners, the largest of any non-alliance airline, giving guests single-ticket and through-fare access to over 350 destinations worldwide.

Bookings are available from today at etihad.com.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

About Uzbekistan Airways

Founded in 1992, the national airline Uzbekistan Airways is today the largest carrier in Central Asia. Based in Tashkent, the airline operates flights to more than 100 destinations across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North America. Operating a modern fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft, including the innovative Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Uzbekistan Airways ensures the highest standards of safety and legendary Uzbek hospitality at every stage of the journey.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae