Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has been announced as the Official Partner of the Abu Dhabi Gold Cup and Presenting Partner of Race 1. The strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Turf Club sets the stage for an extraordinary celebration of sport, heritage, and world-class hospitality as Abu Dhabi continues to rise as a destination for elite international events.

The Abu Dhabi Gold Cup takes place on Saturday, 7 February 2026 at Abu Dhabi Turf Club. The one-mile race carries a total prize fund of USD 1 million, drawing elite thoroughbred horses, world-class jockeys, and renowned trainers from leading racing nations worldwide.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Turf Club, the event is central to the Club's ambitious vision to establish Abu Dhabi as a premier global destination for horse racing excellence, innovation, and exceptional race-day experiences, while honouring the UAE's rich equestrian heritage.

Through this partnership, Etihad will welcome international racing enthusiasts travelling to the capital for the event, bringing together two organisations united by their Abu Dhabi roots and driven by a shared ambition to deliver world-class experiences and the highest standards of excellence.

His Excellency Ali Al Shaiba, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, Abu Dhabi Turf Club and President of the Organising Committee, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Etihad as an Official Sponsor of the Abu Dhabi Gold Cup and Presenting Partner of Race 1. As the UAE's national airline, Etihad plays a vital role in connecting Abu Dhabi to the world, and this partnership strengthens the Emirate's presence on the international racing stage. Together, we are showcasing Abu Dhabi as a global meeting point and destination hub for elite sport, world-class competition and international audiences."

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said:

"Etihad is proud to partner with The Abu Dhabi Gold Cup, an event that reflects the same standards of excellence and ambition that define our airline. Just as we connect Abu Dhabi to the world through extraordinary travel experiences, this partnership allows us to welcome the global racing community to our home. The Abu Dhabi Gold Cup represents the Emirate's vision for world-class sporting events, and as the national airline, it is our privilege to play a role in bringing this prestigious occasion to international audiences and showcasing the very best of what Abu Dhabi has to offer."

Beyond the race itself, the Abu Dhabi Gold Cup delivers a complete championship race-day experience, combining top-tier sporting action with refined hospitality, premium dining, and curated entertainment. The event demonstrates the evolution of Abu Dhabi Turf Club into a destination that seamlessly blends elite sport with an exceptional lifestyle experience.

Through this strategic partnership, Abu Dhabi Turf Club and Etihad, the award-winning national airline of the United Arab Emirates, position the Abu Dhabi Gold Cup as a symbol of progress and ambition. The event reflects Abu Dhabi's rising stature on the world thoroughbred circuit, delivering premium guest experiences where sport, culture, and heritage come together, setting a new benchmark for what elite racing events can achieve.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

About Abu Dhabi Turf Club

Established in 1976 through the visionary leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi Turf Club has transformed from an equine sanctuary into a premier destination for racing excellence.

Following extensive renovations in 2023, under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE and President of ADTC, the club now features a championship turf racecourse, grandstand with seating for 10,000 guests, exclusive VIP suites, and a newly renovated hospitality garden.

As a world-class venue for both national and international races, ADTC hosts a vibrant calendar of racing events from October through April, attracting global owners, trainers, jockeys, and spectators. Seasonal highlights include the prestigious President’s Cup and other Group 1 races.

The club hosts multiple Group 1 races annually and continues to play a vital role in the development of both thoroughbred and Arabian horse racing in the region. While 2025 marks the inaugural year under the Abu Dhabi Gold Cup name, this event is a permanent addition to the Club’s seasonal calendar and heritage.

