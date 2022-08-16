Cairo, Egypt: Estafsar, an Egyptian insurtech, provides innovative technological solutions to assist current and new stakeholders in the insurance industry with the primary goal of expanding the insurance penetration level in Egypt. Estafsar has launched a game-changing technology using digital tools that integrate all stakeholders in the insurance industry into one digital network to bring transparency and scalability.

The startup launched in March 2022 with a mission to increase the financial protection of Egyptian consumers and companies. Estafsar’s tech products and services comply with the guidelines and goals of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

Already in partnership with two leading insurance groups, Royal Insurance, and GIG, Estafsar is looking to expand rapidly with more agreements and has already inked a deal with its first life insurance company in May 2022.

Estafsar offers a comprehensive digital solution whereby brokers and insurance companies, through their partnerships with Estafsar, offer streamlined and simplified products to the end customer. With Estafsar, partners can continuously refine and tailor their insurance offers, staying abreast of market needs and preferences. The ability of insurance companies to digitally distribute offers while still maintaining live control over their online presence is an industry-changing step that will open growth opportunities and market penetration.

Estafsar’s cohesive approach and specialized digital tools for deal discovery and management allow brokers and insurance companies to enhance their online presence, reduce distribution costs and expand their reach. It also facilitates the core business processes and day-to-day operations of insurance brokers, significantly increasing their productivity.

As for end customers, Estafsar is a one-stop digital shop for a broad audience who might otherwise be hesitant to look into what is available. The ease of access to all information and its clear, user-friendly format appeal to individuals and businesses.

Estafsar provides an essential service for all insurance industry players through its streamlined technology solutions, making insurance information and companies more accessible.

