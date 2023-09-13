DUBAI, UAE: Esports Middle East LLC (ESME), a world-leading esports and gaming solutions provider based in the Middle East, was awarded the first Great Place to Work® certification in the UAE for a company dedicated to that industry, after an exceptional year that saw big involvement in the growth of the industry.

Great Place to Work® is a global research and management consultancy that recognizes the Best Workplaces™ in over 60 countries worldwide and provides premier business and advisory services. Its mission is to improve people’s lives and create a better society by improving the workplace experience. The award was held at the annual ceremony in the UAE, where ESME was officially certified a Great Place To Work® after it was ranked highly across all fields.

Employees now place an increasing amount of importance on a good business culture, and expectations for the workplace are also changing quickly. This is what the team at ESME and their leadership has managed to convey to the organization, and received its certification in August 2023. In the same vein it had previously been awarded as an “Excellent Service Provider” for its collaboration with Tencent.

“Being recognized as a Great Place To Work® is an honor and a pleasure because we always thrive to be leaders in our industry from the inside out. Without its incredible workforce, Esports Middle East wouldn't exist today. Because of their perseverance and unwavering faith in our mission, this certification on top of Tencent’s 2020 "Excellent Service Provider" and the 2023 “Excellent Partner of the Year” is a big recognition for our work.” stated Saeed Sharaf, CEO and Co-Founder of ESME on the occasion.

Ibrahim Mougharbel, Managing Director of UAE for, Great Place To Work® Middle East stated: “Congratulations to the UAE's first Great Place to Work Middle East certified esports company for their exceptional focus on employee satisfaction and workplace culture. It is truly inspiring to see an organization prioritize the well-being of its employees, leading to this remarkable achievement. By valuing the opinions and feedback of their workforce, Esports Middle East sets an incredible example for organizations all around the world. This is a testament to their commitment to fostering a work environment where employees feel valued and supported. Keep up the fantastic work!”

Esports Middle East is set to continue its successful streak in 2023, having recently closed the curtains on the Moontoon Mobile Legends Pro League ( MPL MENA) event.

Since its inception in 2014, ESME has pioneered in the esports operation and marcom business, running highly profitable campaigns for brands such as Tencent Games, Samsung, Moonton, Coca-Cola, Spotify. Some of their most recent accomplishments include local legs of international events such as the PUBG MOBILE GCC Cup, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang MENA Pro League, as well as lending a helping hand to produce the official Arabic broadcast for PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 and the M4 World Championship and Asia Games..

It is worth mentioning that thanks to this certificate, Esports Middle East is now the first esports and gaming company in the UAE to receive the highly coveted Great Place to Work®, and the second company in the MENA region after SAVVY Group in Saudi Arabia.

About Esports Middle East LLC

Founded in 2014, Esports Middle East (ESME) is an award-winning media company that functions across league operations, talent management and broadcast. The firm also runs the first Arabic esports news portal, as well as an AI-powered esports competition platform ArabEsports. ESME is also a majority shareholder of influencer marketing agency Arabia Talents.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.