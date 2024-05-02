ESET, a global leader in digital security, celebrated the outstanding achievements and innovations of its partners from across Africa at its annual Partner Awards event that took place on the 24th and 25th of April at the Thaba Eco Hotel in Johannesburg. The celebration solidifies ESET's commitment to supporting the cybersecurity landscape across the continent.

“We are incredibly proud of the dedication and hard work our partners consistently demonstrate,” said Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO of ESET Southern Africa. “Their unwavering support allows us to deliver robust security solutions to businesses and individuals throughout Africa. This year's awards ceremony is not just a celebration of their achievements, but of the strong, collaborative relationships we've built together.”

Celebrating excellence and innovation

ESET Partner Awards 2024 entailed an all-inclusive VIP getaway, with partners flown in from across Africa for two days of celebration. The formal ceremony recognised outstanding achievements in cybersecurity, sales and distribution.

New award categories reflect evolving landscape

This year saw the introduction of two new award categories:

Distributor Recognition Award: Highlighting the exceptional contributions of distributors in supporting ESET's growth strategy.

MSP Sub-Distribution Growth Recognition Award: Recognising the significant role of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in expanding ESET's reach within the sub-distribution channel.

2024 ESET Partner Award Winners

The following partners were recognised for their outstanding performance:

Newcomer Sales Champion

Gold: Eyotech Systems (PTY) Ltd

Silver: Beekman Management Services (PTY) Ltd

Bronze: Personal Relations Information Technology

Sales Growth Champion

Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd

Silver: First Technology Western Cape (PTY) Ltd

Bronze: Velocity Professional Services (PTY) Ltd

Top New Sales Champion

Gold: Tarsus on Demand (PTY) Ltd

Silver: WeloveIT

Bronze: Ioco Infrastructure Services (PTY) Ltd

Retention Champion

Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd

Silver: First Technology KZN

Bronze: AVeS Cyber Security (PTY) Ltd

Enterprise Sales Champion

Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd

Silver: Datategra

Bronze: First Technology Western Cape (PTY) Ltd

SMB Sales Champion

Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd

Silver: AVeS Cyber Security (PTY) Ltd

Bronze: First Technology KZN

Mid-Market Sales Champion

Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd

Silver: First Technology KZN

Bronze: AVeS Cyber Security (PTY) Ltd

Cloud Sales Champion

Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd

Silver: Datategra

Bronze: First Technology KZN

Highest Revenue Champion (South Africa/Namibia)

Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd

Silver: First Technology KZN

Bronze: AVeS Cyber Security (PTY) Ltd

Highest Revenue Champion (Rest of Africa)

Gold: Interface Solutions Limited

Silver: Mozcomputers

Bronze: Total Solutions Ltd

MSP Sales Champion

Gold: Pilot Software Holdings (PTY) Ltd

Silver: Cyberlogic Stellenbosch (Pty) Ltd

Bronze: Reflex Solution (PTY) Ltd

Consumer Sales Champion

Gold: Complete Office

Silver: Dial a Nerd

Bronze: Computer World Hillcrest

Distributor Recognition Award

Integrated Digital Security Solutions IDSS

Consistent Revenue Growth Over 5 Years

Resilient Servers and Networks

Long-Standing Partner Award

Transtech Systems cc

MSP Sub-Distribution Growth Recognition Award

Tarsus on Demand (PTY) Ltd

Celebrating success, building the future

The 2024 ESET Partner Awards solidified ESET's commitment to fostering strong partnerships across Africa. By recognising the achievements of its partners, ESET celebrates their vital role in securing the digital landscape for businesses and individuals alike. This year's event also sets the stage for continued collaboration and growth as ESET expands its reach throughout the continent.-Ends-

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defences in real-time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centres worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com/za or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

